Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month

Refined drive

Efficient petrol engine

£153 a month

While the new Renault 5 impressed us in our recent first drive, if you’re not ready to go electric, then the French company has an excellent internal combustion-engined alternative in the shape of the Clio.

The current-generation Clio is among the very best superminis you can buy, especially after receiving a mid-life refresh in 2023. This deal, which we found from Blue Chilli Renault Leasing via our parent site Carwow, is a great personal contract hire agreement that requires a £2,195 initial deposit followed by 24 monthly payments of £153 a month, and comes with an annual 5,000-mile limit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What do you get for your money? Well, Renault’s revisions saw the car receive a new front end, and alongside the fresh look there are 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED lights at the front and rear.

The 1.0-litre TCe petrol engine is a real gem in the Clio, with 90bhp and 160Nm of torque. It feels peppy enough and efficient, too, with a claimed 54.3mpg figure on a combined cycle. The Clio also provides plenty of refinement, not just from the smoothness of the engine, but in the way it drives, with the supple suspension absorbing bumps and potholes with ease.

Inside you’ll find two seven-inch displays, with the central touchscreen featuring in-built sat-nav and automatic air-conditioning, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It’s as spacious as most rivals and full of safety kit too – there’s cruise control, driver attention assist, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, emergency brake assist and hill start assist.

Like all our Car Deal of the Day selections, this deal is taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Renault Clio Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…