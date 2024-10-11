Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month

Renault’s popular Clio is as good as ever, and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 11 October

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Oct 2024
Renault Clio - front tracking
  • Refined drive
  • Efficient petrol engine
  • £153 a month

While the new Renault 5 impressed us in our recent first drive, if you’re not ready to go electric, then the French company has an excellent internal combustion-engined alternative in the shape of the Clio

The current-generation Clio is among the very best superminis you can buy, especially after receiving a mid-life refresh in 2023. This deal, which we found from Blue Chilli Renault Leasing via our parent site Carwow, is a great personal contract hire agreement that requires a £2,195 initial deposit followed by 24 monthly payments of £153 a month, and comes with an annual 5,000-mile limit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What do you get for your money? Well, Renault’s revisions saw the car receive a new front end, and alongside the fresh look there are 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED lights at the front and rear. 

The 1.0-litre TCe petrol engine is a real gem in the Clio, with 90bhp and 160Nm of torque. It feels peppy enough and efficient, too, with a claimed 54.3mpg figure on a combined cycle. The Clio also provides plenty of refinement, not just from the smoothness of the engine, but in the way it drives, with the supple suspension absorbing bumps and potholes with ease. 

Inside you’ll find two seven-inch displays, with the central touchscreen featuring in-built sat-nav and automatic air-conditioning, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It’s as spacious as most rivals and full of safety kit too – there’s cruise control, driver attention assist, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, emergency brake assist and hill start assist. 

Like all our Car Deal of the Day selections, this deal is taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Renault Clio Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy supermini for £174 a month
Volkswagen Polo - front

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy supermini for £174 a month

The Volkswagen Polo offers big-car quality for supermini prices, making it our Deal of the Day for 10 October
News
10 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a great all-rounder at £247 per month
Mazda CX-5

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a great all-rounder at £247 per month

The CX-5 is a handsome, sweet-driving SUV that is both practical and efficient, making it our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 9 October
News
9 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month
MG4 XPower tracking

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month

Supercar performance for a supermini price; the MG4 XPower is our deal of the day for 8 October
News
8 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 October is a small car that’s been a big favourite with British buyers for over 30 years
News
6 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV

The Dacia Bigster will arrive next year, and is set to undercut the Nissan Qashqai
News
9 Oct 2024
New Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is (almost) a concert hall on wheels
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II - front

New Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is (almost) a concert hall on wheels

Subtle changes mark out the new Series II Rolls-Royce Ghost, and clever new tech inside
News
8 Oct 2024
Charge your EV to 80 per cent and crack on with your journey – it’s cheaper and faster
Opinion - EV charging

Charge your EV to 80 per cent and crack on with your journey – it’s cheaper and faster

Editor Paul Barker doesn't think it makes much sense to keep your electric car plugged in all the way to 100 per cent on a public charging point
Opinion
9 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content