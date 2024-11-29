Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Cute Renault Clio is a Black Friday steal at £157 a month

The Renault Clio is a cracking supermini – and even cheaper than you might think. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 November

By:James Batchelor
29 Nov 2024
Renault Clio - front tracking
  • Chic design
  • Peppy 1.0-litre engine
  • £157.81 per month

The Renault Clio is one of the finest superminis on sale thanks to a winning cocktail of fun driving dynamics, strong equipment levels and keen pricing. And, with this Black Friday deal, it’s more tempting than ever.

What’s on offer is a brand new Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution for just £157.81 a month from Leasing Options Renault Leasing, through our very own Find a Car service. An initial payment of £2,193.71 is needed, and the deal is for 5,000 miles and 36 months. If you’d prefer to have a bit more of a mileage allowance, you can tweak the deal to 8,000 miles a year for an extra £13.96 a month – although the 5,000-mile offer seems better value to us.

At this low £157.81 price, you’ll be taking the keys to a Clio in entry-level Evolution spec, but it still has plenty of appeal. It’s well equipped and gets 16-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry (with Renault's famous ‘keycard’), automatic air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and a pair of seven-inch screens – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is even thrown in, too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Powering the Clio is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. With 90bhp it’s peppy enough and it even makes a characterful noise, plus it’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox which feels nice and precise. It’s frugal, too, with Renault claiming over 54mpg.

The Clio is an enjoyable car to drive, with light, accurate steering and a supple ride. A recent facelift has really sharpened up the looks, it’s roomy inside for such a small car, and feels well put together, too. Indeed, as far as superminis go, there are few better options than the ever-popular Renault.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Clio leasing deals from leading providers on our Renault Clio deals hub page… 

Check out the Renault Clio Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here’s our expert pick of the best deals available now!
Best cars & vans
29 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Upmarket Audi A3 Sportback for £275 a month with this Black Friday offer
Audi A3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Upmarket Audi A3 Sportback for £275 a month with this Black Friday offer

Posh and plush, the Audi A3 has long been a popular choice for Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 November
News
28 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Quirky Mazda MX-30 for under £210 a month with this Black Friday deal
Mazda MX-30 R-EV - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Quirky Mazda MX-30 for under £210 a month with this Black Friday deal

Mazda’s MX-30 is a left-field choice in the electric SUV class, but a desirable one. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 November
News
27 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swift is a steal for £168 with this Black Friday deal
Suzuki Swift - front

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swift is a steal for £168 with this Black Friday deal

Suzuki Swift is an excellent supermini – it’s fun to drive and cheap to run, and t’s our Deal of the Day for 26 November
News
26 Nov 2024

Most Popular

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax
car tax calculator

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your car in the 2024/25 financial year
Tips & advice
13 Nov 2024
New Hyundai Ioniq 3 to bring unique style to crossover class
Hyundai Ioniq 3 exclusive image

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 to bring unique style to crossover class

Sibling to the Kia EV3 set to lower the entry-point to Hyundai’s successful Ioniq range, with modest specs and an affordable price
News
27 Nov 2024
New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look
Audi Q5 Sportback - front

New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look

Designed from the word go this time around, Audi’s sleek Q5 Sportback is back and looks better than ever
News
26 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content