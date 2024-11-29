Car Deal of the Day: Cute Renault Clio is a Black Friday steal at £157 a month

Chic design

Peppy 1.0-litre engine

£157.81 per month

The Renault Clio is one of the finest superminis on sale thanks to a winning cocktail of fun driving dynamics, strong equipment levels and keen pricing. And, with this Black Friday deal, it’s more tempting than ever.

What’s on offer is a brand new Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution for just £157.81 a month from Leasing Options Renault Leasing, through our very own Find a Car service. An initial payment of £2,193.71 is needed, and the deal is for 5,000 miles and 36 months. If you’d prefer to have a bit more of a mileage allowance, you can tweak the deal to 8,000 miles a year for an extra £13.96 a month – although the 5,000-mile offer seems better value to us.

At this low £157.81 price, you’ll be taking the keys to a Clio in entry-level Evolution spec, but it still has plenty of appeal. It’s well equipped and gets 16-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry (with Renault's famous ‘keycard’), automatic air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and a pair of seven-inch screens – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is even thrown in, too.

Powering the Clio is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. With 90bhp it’s peppy enough and it even makes a characterful noise, plus it’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox which feels nice and precise. It’s frugal, too, with Renault claiming over 54mpg.

The Clio is an enjoyable car to drive, with light, accurate steering and a supple ride. A recent facelift has really sharpened up the looks, it’s roomy inside for such a small car, and feels well put together, too. Indeed, as far as superminis go, there are few better options than the ever-popular Renault.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

