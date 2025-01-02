Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Renault Clio for only £136 per month

Our Deal of the Day for January 2 is a top price on a top supermini

By:Ellis Hyde
2 Jan 2025
Renault Clio - front tracking
  • Good amount of kit
  • Hugely impressive boot space
  • £136 per month with £1,943 initial payment

It looks like the next-generation Renault Clio might be arriving later this year, but the current car is still one of our top choices in the supermini class, especially when it’s available from as little as £136 per month. 

That attractive price is for a three-year lease deal on an entry-level Renault Clio and it comes from Leasing Options through our very own Find a Car service. It requires a very reasonable initial payment of £1,943 followed by monthly payments of £136. An annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year is also included. 

Evolution trim might be the most basic specification for the Clio, but still provides alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two seven-inch displays and rear parking sensors. There's also a suite of active safety systems, including lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. 

This particular model is powered by a simple turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 160Nm of torque, and comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This TCe 90 set-up delivers 0-62mph in a somewhat glacial 12.2 seconds but can return up to 54.3mpg. Overall, the Clio is good to drive, comfortable and refined. 

If that’s not enough, the Clio boasts a huge 391 litres of boot space, which is far more than its key rivals, and, in fact, is more luggage capacity than a larger Volkswagen Golf offers. Rear passenger space is a little tight, but still relatively generous for a car this size. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Clio leasing deals from leading providers on our Renault Clio deals hub page… 

Renault Clio for £136 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

