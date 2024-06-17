Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Price cut for Renault Kangoo electric van with new look across the range

The Renault Kangoo van range has been updated with a new look and a lower price for E-Tech electric model

by: Sam Naylor
17 Jun 2024
Renault Kangoo model year 24

Renault has announced a round of updates for the Kangoo van, including a price reduction for the Kangoo E-Tech EV of up to £2,500. Other changes include some small cosmetic tweaks and more standard equipment.

The front of the Renault Kangoo van gets a new look to keep it in line with other models in the Renault range, including a large logo and a new grille design. The rest of the van is unchanged, but there are a few updates to the specification along with the price drop for the electric version.

All models now come with a 4.2-inch digital driver’s information display screen, an electric parking brake, a passenger sun visor, auto high beam assist and a reversing camera - very useful on a windowless van.

Driver, passenger, front lateral and curtain airbags are also standard on all models from 2024, plus driver drowsiness alert, tyre pressure monitoring, traffic sign monitoring and intelligent speed assist (a speed warning noise).

If you move up to Extra trim, new equipment includes a 360-degree parking camera and blind spot monitoring. As before, all models also come with auto lights and wipers, air-con, cruise control and an eight-inch touchscreen with DAB and smartphone connectivity.

The electric Renault Kangoo E-Tech now starts from £34,075, a reduction over previous versions of between £1,000 and £2,500 - which the brand says is thanks to manufacturing efficiency improvements. Like the normal model, it comes in Advance and Extra trims and is also available as a crew van with a longer wheelbase.

The petrol-powered Renault Kangoo starts at £20,250 and the diesel at £21,250, so there’s still a significant difference in price between the conventional and electric versions. 

Looking for a small load-lugger? These are the best small vans currently on the market...

Sam Naylor
