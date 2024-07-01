Car Deal of the Day: fancy new Renault Rafale for £289 a month with 0% APR

A very new addition to the Renault line-up

Top-notch tech

Hybrid powertrain

The Renault Rafale was only recently introduced to the brand’s line-up, but Renault is already offering a tempting 0 per cent APR deal if you buy this flagship coupe-SUV directly with PCP finance. The model on offer here is in Techno Esprit Alpine trim, and it works out at £289 a month for 25 months with a mileage limit of 6,000 miles. You’ll pay a rather hefty £12,659 deposit but not a single penny will be wasted on interest.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Renault Rafale boasts one of the best infotainment systems that we’ve tested in recent years, and the Techno Esprit Alpine trim also comes with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera, heated seats and steering wheel, LED lights and an electric tailgate.

Under the bonnet you’ll find a hybrid powertrain that uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to produce a total of 197bhp. Official figures show the Rafale is capable of 60mpg and, being a hybrid car, it’s only available with an automatic gearbox.

There’s also the option to move up to the Iconic Esprit Alpine model, but this pushes the price up to £309 a month with a deposit of £13,409. The other deal terms remain the same including 0 per cent APR, so you’re not paying any more than the price of the car. The optional final payments for the two models are £22,602 and £23,860 respectively, should you choose to buy the car outright at the end of the PCP term.

Check out the Renault Rafale Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...