Car Deal of the Day: Only £245 per month for the 60mpg Renault Rafale coupé-SUV

Rakish styling

24 months at £245 per month

60mpg potential from hybrid set-up

No model range is complete these days without a coupé-SUV, and the Rafale is Renault’s offering. Similar under the skin to the Austral, it trades a boxier form for a more rakish look – and as is the way with most modern non-EV Renaults, a full hybrid powertrain, too. The name, in case you were wondering, is inspired by a racing aircraft from the Thirties.

While the Rafale’s price isn’t as sky-high as its namesake’s, a starting figure of over £38,000 does seem punchy by Renault’s usual standards, which is where this lease deal from Milease Renault comes in. At £245 per month, it’s a pretty affordable way of getting into one of the French brand’s larger current models.

You’ll need to find £3,211.80 as an initial payment, and then £245.15 per month over the 24-month contract. There’s an annual cap of 6,000 miles a year, but can probably negotiate for more if the Rafale is likely to be your family’s main set of wheels.

The hybrid set-up means it’s capable of cranking out the miles in a way you might not with Renault’s fully electric cars. It’s based around a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine with electric assistance, for 197bhp and 205Nm of torque. It’s not as fast as that old racing aircraft’s 277mph – you get 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds, and 111mph flat out – but we bet the plane was a bit thirstier than the Rafale’s claimed 60.1mpg.

The car in the deal comes in entry-level Techno spec, but Renault tends to prioritise standard kit over a broad options list these days, so it’s pretty well equipped: you get 20-inch alloy wheels, a Google-based 12-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, dual-zone air-con, LED lights and a suite of safety features all as standard.

