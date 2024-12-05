Car Deal of the Day: Renault’s hybrid Rafale coupe-SUV is a steal at just £233 a month

Sporty styling

High-quality, spacious interior

£232.90 per month

Renault has gone SUV crazy over the past year, adding a flurry of new models to its line-up. Easily the most exciting has been the arrival of the Rafale – the French firm's second coupe-SUV in its range and an attempt to take on more premium rivals from Audi and BMW. Despite those lofty ambitions, it's currently very good value for money, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Available from Leasing Options Renault Leasing via our very own Find a Car service, you take the keys to a Rafale for just £232.90 – that's considerably cheaper than anything posh from Germany right now.

An initial payment of £3,094.79 is required and the deal is for 24 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year; if you want the extra flexibility of 8,000 miles per annum, this requires an additional £31.05 a month to be paid – a bit on the steep side but not a deal breaker.

At this price you're going to be getting the entry-level Techno version, but Renault's attempt to lure buyers away from the established competition is clear when you look at the spec. As standard, the Techno gets 20-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights, rear LED lights, and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter is powered by Google so it's a cinch to use and connect with your smartphone.