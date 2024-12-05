Car Deal of the Day: Renault’s hybrid Rafale coupe-SUV is a steal at just £233 a month
Stylish and spacious, the Rafale is Renault’s attempt to be more premium. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 December
- Sporty styling
- High-quality, spacious interior
- £232.90 per month
Renault has gone SUV crazy over the past year, adding a flurry of new models to its line-up. Easily the most exciting has been the arrival of the Rafale – the French firm's second coupe-SUV in its range and an attempt to take on more premium rivals from Audi and BMW. Despite those lofty ambitions, it's currently very good value for money, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.
Available from Leasing Options Renault Leasing via our very own Find a Car service, you take the keys to a Rafale for just £232.90 – that's considerably cheaper than anything posh from Germany right now.
An initial payment of £3,094.79 is required and the deal is for 24 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year; if you want the extra flexibility of 8,000 miles per annum, this requires an additional £31.05 a month to be paid – a bit on the steep side but not a deal breaker.
At this price you're going to be getting the entry-level Techno version, but Renault's attempt to lure buyers away from the established competition is clear when you look at the spec. As standard, the Techno gets 20-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights, rear LED lights, and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter is powered by Google so it's a cinch to use and connect with your smartphone.
Under the bonnet you'll find one of Renault's full-hybrid systems. This pairs a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to drive the front wheels, while another electric motor assists the engine and acts as a generator. It allows the car to slip along in electric mode for 80 per cent of the time, according to Renault, and our testing bears this out. With a total output of 197bhp, it's a punchy combination, and the car drives well with minimal body roll.
While the interior fit and finish is not quite on par with that of German rivals, it is very good. The Rafale is also a comfortable car to drive with a great seating position, and despite that sloping roofline, room in the back is plentiful.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Rafale leasing deals from leading providers on our Renault Rafale deals hub page…
