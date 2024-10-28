Car Deal of the Day: Roomy Renault Scenic EV at the best price we've seen

Practical interior

Unlike a certain carmaker with a blue oval for its bonnet badge, Renault is showing retro car names can be revived on cars without getting people angry.

While the Renault 5 is lapping up all the plaudits right now, the Renault Scenic E-Tech is quietly getting on with being an excellent car for families – much like the original from the mid-nineties. The Scenic is also remarkably cheap if you go down the leasing route.

Take this deal, for example. Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the family-friendly SUV for just £228.87 a month.

A not-too-unreasonable £3,046.43 is required first, and the deal is for 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, and this can be bumped to 8,000 per annum for £24.04 extra a month.

The Scenic of the 2020s is a very different car from its predecessors, though. It's now powered solely by electricity, and has ditched frumpy traditional MPV styling for a more fashionable SUV shape.

This deal gets you the Long Range battery, and its 87kWh capacity translates to a claimed range of 379 miles. Our tests suggest that's a pretty accurate figure in everyday use, while a 15-to-80-per-cent top-up from an ultra-rapid charger takes just over 30 minutes thanks to a maximum 150kW DC charging capability.

The battery powers a 215bhp electric motor, and performance is geared towards leisurely rather than thrilling – which is perfect for a family car. The steering has sharp reactions and the ride is on the firm side, but in no way is the Scenic an uncomfortable sporty SUV to drive. It's easy and refined behind the wheel.

While it's no longer an MPV in the traditional sense, the Scenic is still super-practical inside. The 545-litre boot is huge and there's loads of room for back-seat passengers to stretch out.

The car in our deal comes in Techno trim. It's the entry-level model but it's certainly no stripped-back budget model. Renault throws in heated front seats and steering wheel, a 12.3-inch driver's display and 12-inch central touchscreen, along with wireless smartphone connectivity and charging, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloys.

