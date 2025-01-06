Car Deal of the Day: 379-mile Renault Scenic electric SUV for a remarkable £214 a month

Spacious, well-equipped interior

379-mile electric range

£214.70 per month

Along with reviving model names from the past, Renault has got hooked on SUVs recently and has no less than six of them in its current line-up.

If you want one with pure-electric power, then there's the family-friendly Scenic E-Tech – rebooted for the 2020s as a stylish and practical EV. List prices aren't on the cheap side, but there's a raft of wallet-friendly lease deals available right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like this one from Embrace Leasing Renault, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, which sees you taking the keys for a remarkable £214.70 a month.

There's a reasonable initial payment of £2,876.40 to take care of first, then it's that very low monthly figure until the deal ends after 24 months. A mileage cap of 5,000 miles a year is in place, but you can nudge this up to 8,000 per annum for just under £21 extra a month.

The deal is for the entry-level Techno trim, but that's no bad thing as the Scenic is very well equipped, with this model offering pretty much everything you could wish for.

As standard, the Techno packs 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 12.3-inch driver's display and 12-inch central touchscreen, along with wireless smartphone connectivity and charging.