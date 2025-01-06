Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: 379-mile Renault Scenic electric SUV for a remarkable £214 a month

The Renault Scenic E-Tech mixes style, a long range and a practical interior for little monthly outlay. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 January

By:James Batchelor
6 Jan 2025
Renault Scenic - main image
  • Spacious, well-equipped interior
  • 379-mile electric range
  • £214.70 per month

Along with reviving model names from the past, Renault has got hooked on SUVs recently and has no less than six of them in its current line-up. 

If you want one with pure-electric power, then there's the family-friendly Scenic E-Tech – rebooted for the 2020s as a stylish and practical EV. List prices aren't on the cheap side, but there's a raft of wallet-friendly lease deals available right now.

Like this one from Embrace Leasing Renault, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, which sees you taking the keys for a remarkable £214.70 a month. 

There's a reasonable initial payment of £2,876.40 to take care of first, then it's that very low monthly figure until the deal ends after 24 months. A mileage cap of 5,000 miles a year is in place, but you can nudge this up to 8,000 per annum for just under £21 extra a month.

The deal is for the entry-level Techno trim, but that's no bad thing as the Scenic is very well equipped, with this model offering pretty much everything you could wish for. 

As standard, the Techno packs 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 12.3-inch driver's display and 12-inch central touchscreen, along with wireless smartphone connectivity and charging.

You may only get the base trim level, but this deal gives you the larger 'Long Range' battery. At 87kWh, it means a claimed range of 379 miles (which is pretty accurate in our testing) and fast 15-to-80-per-cent recharging times of just over 30 minutes thanks to 150kW DC charging capability; the Scenic is also geared up for three-phase charging.

While the new Scenic isn't quite as commodious as its MPV forebears, it's still a practical and spacious SUV compared to its rivals. Interior space is huge, particularly in the back, while the 545-litre boot is a boon for families and their clobber.               

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Scenic E-Tech leasing deals from leading providers on our Renault Scenic E-Tech deals hub page… 

Renault Scenic E-Tech for £214.70 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
