Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz is the new kid on the block from £190 per month

A tried and tested platform with a clever hybrid powertrain –- the new Renault Symbioz is our Deal of the Day for 23 August

by: Alastair Crooks
23 Aug 2024
Renault Symbioz - front tracking
  • Efficient powertrain
  • Quality interior
  • £190 a month

The Renault Symbioz may have only just been revealed earlier this summer, but the deals are in full swing with this cracking little SUV available from just £190 a month. 

This two-year deal was found through Lease4Less Renault through our parent site Carwow and it requires a sensible initial payment of £2,590 ahead of monthly payments of £190. The annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles. 

For your money you get the entry-level ‘Techno’ version of the Symbioz –- though don’t go thinking it’s lacking in kit, because the Symbioz is very well-equipped as standard. There’s a 10.25-inch digital driver’s screen and an impressive 10.4-inch touchscreen on the dash with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and all-round parking sensors. It looks the part too with LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and Renault’s new front-end design that has recently appeared on the Clio and Captur

Powering the Symbioz is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s mated to an electric motor. It’s the same system you’ll find in the Captur (which uses the same underpinnings) and the total output is a healthy 143bhp and 205Nm of torque. As the Symbioz starts off in EV-only mode, it’s responsive and quiet from standstill. It’s efficient too with a claimed 60.1mpg figure –- which is pretty achievable from our experience. Even on the version we drove with its larger 19-inch wheels, we found the Symbioz to be a comfortable cruiser with impacts from potholes and speed bumps well damped.

The 492-litre boot in the Symbioz is about average for its class, but Renault has given it a trump card in the form of a sliding rear bench that ups the loading area to a whopping 624 litres. There’s almost 25 litres of storage around the cabin too, plus generous headroom and legroom in the rear, making for an appealing family car.  

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Renault Symbioz Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

