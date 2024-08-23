Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz is the new kid on the block from £190 per month

Efficient powertrain

Quality interior

£190 a month

The Renault Symbioz may have only just been revealed earlier this summer, but the deals are in full swing with this cracking little SUV available from just £190 a month.

This two-year deal was found through Lease4Less Renault through our parent site Carwow and it requires a sensible initial payment of £2,590 ahead of monthly payments of £190. The annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles.

For your money you get the entry-level ‘Techno’ version of the Symbioz –- though don’t go thinking it’s lacking in kit, because the Symbioz is very well-equipped as standard. There’s a 10.25-inch digital driver’s screen and an impressive 10.4-inch touchscreen on the dash with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and all-round parking sensors. It looks the part too with LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and Renault’s new front-end design that has recently appeared on the Clio and Captur.

Powering the Symbioz is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s mated to an electric motor. It’s the same system you’ll find in the Captur (which uses the same underpinnings) and the total output is a healthy 143bhp and 205Nm of torque. As the Symbioz starts off in EV-only mode, it’s responsive and quiet from standstill. It’s efficient too with a claimed 60.1mpg figure –- which is pretty achievable from our experience. Even on the version we drove with its larger 19-inch wheels, we found the Symbioz to be a comfortable cruiser with impacts from potholes and speed bumps well damped.

The 492-litre boot in the Symbioz is about average for its class, but Renault has given it a trump card in the form of a sliding rear bench that ups the loading area to a whopping 624 litres. There’s almost 25 litres of storage around the cabin too, plus generous headroom and legroom in the rear, making for an appealing family car.

