Car Deal of the Day: £176 per month nets a well-equipped Renault Symbioz

The Renault Symbioz – that’s “sam-bee-oz”, if you want to get all French about it – is Renault’s latest family SUV challenger, in a range full of family SUV challengers: the label also applies to the Scenic, Arkana, Austral, and Rafale, which might be a bit confusing for anyone walking into a Renault dealership right now.

Still, it’s a little more affordable than all of those, especially with this lease deal from Blue Chilli, through our parent site Carwow. You can put a Symbioz on the driveway for only £176.32 per month, after a modest downpayment of £2,475.80, provided you’re happy to stick to the 5,000-mile limit, and don’t mind that you’ll have to cover servicing costs yourself during the 24-month term.

So why might you want to pay that, and what separates the Symbioz from all those other Renault family models? Well, value is certainly one of the car’s strong points, and the reason for such a competitive deal – you may not find its closest rival, the Nissan Qashqai, for that kind of price.

The Symbioz has other things in its favour too. The simple range offers just a single 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain, with 143bhp and a 10.6-second 0-62mph time to its name, and in true hybrid style, efficiency is the name of the game. With no recourse to charging points (the Symbioz is a regular old hybrid, rather than a plug-in) Renault claims 60.1mpg combined, and it’s a figure you might even hit in the real world, based on our own time with the car. That’s very impressive for a car in this class.