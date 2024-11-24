Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz brings value, efficiency, and style for £190 a month

Renault’s Symbioz shows that you don’t need to splash the cash to look good - It’s our Deal of the Day for 24th November

By:Alex Goy
24 Nov 2024
Renault Symbioz - front tracking
  • Smart Google tech
  • Sharp French looks
  • Efficient hybrid engine

Renault’s perky Symbioz SUV is a wonderful way to get around, and we’ve found a deal so good we’ve made it our Deal of the Day. 

The deal is from Leasing Options Renault via our parent site, Carwow. It’s for the 1.6-litre E-Tech FHEV model in Techno trim, which can be yours for an initial payment of £2,587, and then £189.84 a month for 24 months after - you do have mileage limit of 5,000 a year to look out for though. 

For your money you’ll get a smart looking car powered by a super efficient 1.6-litre petrol motor paired up with an electric motor to drive the front wheels. With 143bhp and 205Nm of torque on tap it’ll whisk you from 0-62mph in a leisurely 10.6 seconds, and on to 106mph. The hybrid system doesn’t require plugging in, and, with the help of the car’s sub-1,500kg kerb weight, will net you a little over 60mpg on a run. The powertrain shines best around town, and doesn’t encourage drivers to rev too hard or go hell for leather - it’s a relaxing, smooth drive where it matters. This is a family car after all, not a hot hatch. 

The Renault Symbioz interior is smart, but what really impresses is its Google-powered infotainment system - it’s wonderfully laid out and intuitive to use. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, all-round sensors, LED headlights, and 18-inch wheels all come as standard with the plush Techno model too. 

Being a mid-size SUV, the Symbioz is designed with families and practicality in mind. The rear bench seat slides to suit large loads in the boot, or passengers in the back, but with 492-litres of boot space as standard, most people probably won’t need it. 

The Symbioz is not as exciting to drive as some competitors, nor as practical but families will find it can easily suit their needs without breaking a sweat. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our parent site, Carwow, where our experts choose the best deals on cars we’re happy to recommend. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the featured deal has expired, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Renault Symbioz Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

