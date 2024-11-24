Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz brings value, efficiency, and style for £190 a month

Smart Google tech

Sharp French looks

Efficient hybrid engine

Renault’s perky Symbioz SUV is a wonderful way to get around, and we’ve found a deal so good we’ve made it our Deal of the Day.

The deal is from Leasing Options Renault via our parent site, Carwow. It’s for the 1.6-litre E-Tech FHEV model in Techno trim, which can be yours for an initial payment of £2,587, and then £189.84 a month for 24 months after - you do have mileage limit of 5,000 a year to look out for though.

For your money you’ll get a smart looking car powered by a super efficient 1.6-litre petrol motor paired up with an electric motor to drive the front wheels. With 143bhp and 205Nm of torque on tap it’ll whisk you from 0-62mph in a leisurely 10.6 seconds, and on to 106mph. The hybrid system doesn’t require plugging in, and, with the help of the car’s sub-1,500kg kerb weight, will net you a little over 60mpg on a run. The powertrain shines best around town, and doesn’t encourage drivers to rev too hard or go hell for leather - it’s a relaxing, smooth drive where it matters. This is a family car after all, not a hot hatch.