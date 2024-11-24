Car Deal of the Day: The Renault Symbioz is cheap family transport at just over £186 a month

Well equipped and easy to drive

Hybrid set-up gives 60-plus MPG

£186.04 a month

Renault may well be busy plucking out old model names for its new range of electric cars, but it’s also expanding its range of family-friendly SUVs.

The Symbioz is the latest to join the ranks, and slots between the cute Captur and curvy Arkana. But its newness doesn’t mean a price premium, as it not only undercuts both of those high-riding SUVs, but is also one of the cheapest Renaults you can lease right now.

Take this deal, for example. Blue Chilli is currently offering this mid-size family SUV for a few pence over £186 a month. There’s a payment of £2,592.44 needed first, and the deal is limited to two years and 5,000 miles a year. But a family SUV for well under £190 is cheap in anyone’s book.

If that mileage is just a little bit limiting for you, then you can nudge it up to 8,000 miles a year for an extra £9.58 a month. Or, for an additional £20.87 a month, you can even double it to 10,000, which is great value.

So why is it such a scintillating offer? Well, the Symbioz is gunning for the best-selling Nissan Qashqai, and as that car is regularly available for well under £200 a month, it makes sense for the French car to be pegged at a similarly cheap level. The fact they’re closely related probably helps, too.