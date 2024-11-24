Car Deal of the Day: The Renault Symbioz is cheap family transport at just over £186 a month
The newest of Renault’s SUVs offers a lot for not a lot of cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 February
- Well equipped and easy to drive
- Hybrid set-up gives 60-plus MPG
- £186.04 a month
Renault may well be busy plucking out old model names for its new range of electric cars, but it’s also expanding its range of family-friendly SUVs.
The Symbioz is the latest to join the ranks, and slots between the cute Captur and curvy Arkana. But its newness doesn’t mean a price premium, as it not only undercuts both of those high-riding SUVs, but is also one of the cheapest Renaults you can lease right now.
Take this deal, for example. Blue Chilli is currently offering this mid-size family SUV for a few pence over £186 a month. There’s a payment of £2,592.44 needed first, and the deal is limited to two years and 5,000 miles a year. But a family SUV for well under £190 is cheap in anyone’s book.
If that mileage is just a little bit limiting for you, then you can nudge it up to 8,000 miles a year for an extra £9.58 a month. Or, for an additional £20.87 a month, you can even double it to 10,000, which is great value.
So why is it such a scintillating offer? Well, the Symbioz is gunning for the best-selling Nissan Qashqai, and as that car is regularly available for well under £200 a month, it makes sense for the French car to be pegged at a similarly cheap level. The fact they’re closely related probably helps, too.
For your £186.04, you’ll be getting a fuel-sipping hybrid petrol engine, badged E-Tech Hybrid 145. With 143bhp, 0-62mph is dispatched in just over 10.5 seconds, so acceleration is more than adequate. It’s particularly sprightly at low speeds, when the potent 205Nm electric motor is working, too.
And, as this is a hybrid with a petrol engine and electric motor working together to power the front wheels, the Symbioz is pretty efficient family transport. Renault claims a very impressive 60.1mpg on the combined cycle.
Thanks to that hybrid set-up the Symbioz is quiet and easy to drive, but don’t expect it to be a thrilling experience. That’s also true of a whole host of rival SUVs, however – the Symbioz is perfectly fine for moving the family around with the minimum of fuss.
This deal is for the base-spec model, but that’s nothing to fret about. Renault throws in a slick 10.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.
