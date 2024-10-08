New Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is (almost) a concert hall on wheels

Rolls-Royce has revealed a Series II update of its Ghost saloon, featuring a suite of styling changes and new tech inside the opulent cabin, including an earth-shaking stereo system that uses the roof lining as a resonating chamber. Available to order now, it’ll be launched in both standard and long-wheelbase Extended forms, plus a sportier Black Badge.

Building on the second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost that was introduced in 2020, the front-end design has a brand-new look with slimmer headlights adjoining a smaller and sleeker version of the iconic Pantheon grille. These sit above a streamlined bumper and full-width lower opening that incorporates intakes for the engine and air-curtains.

The rear end has gained a set of Spectre-inspired lights, plus there’s two new 22-inch wheel designs, one each for the standard and Black Badge variants. Beyond this, Rolls-Royce has refreshed the standard colour palette, but being Rolls-Royce, a little extra cash will unlock a rainbow of colour options.

Inside, the basic cabin is the same as before, but it now includes many of the fresh leather and material updates that were introduced in the Cullinan Series II. These include optional stylised perforations across the leather seats, or a sustainable embroidered bamboo fabric. There are also some new woodshop finishes, including a grey-stained, open-pore ash.

However, Rolls-Royce has also been hard at work creating another level of high-end stereo for the new Ghost that almost turns it into a mobile concert hall. The new 18-speaker Bespoke Audio system includes a 1,400-watt amplifier, which powers a clever speaker design that’s tuned to resonate within hollow sections up and down the car’s sills, essentially transforming the entire floor into one big speaker.