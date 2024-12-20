Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Arona has style and plenty of kit for just £198 a month

The SEAT Arona is a great all-round small SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 December

By:James Batchelor
20 Dec 2024
SEAT Arona
  • Sharp styling
  • Loads of equipment
  • £191.03 per month

It may have been on sale since 2017, but there’s no denying that the SEAT Arona is a great all-round small SUV, with sharp styling, engaging handling and punchy performance. It’s good value for money, too, as our Car Deal of the Day proves.

This deal from Xcite Car Leasing SEAT via the Auto Express Find a Car service will see you getting behind the wheel for just £191.03 a month, after an initial payment of £2,562.34. 

There’s a limit of 5,000 miles per year, but you can double this to 10,000 for just under £8 a month, which is  remarkable value.

What we particularly like about this deal is that despite that low price, it’s not for the entry-level Arona, but the smartly named FR Limited Edition. So, it comes in a distinctive shade of grey, plus there are FR Limited Edition logos, ‘premium textile’ sports seats and matching grey interior detailing.

The special features are on top of standard FR spec, which means a sporty body kit, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, sports suspension and a contrasting colour roof. Inside, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, along with wireless phone charging. 

It's not just the specification that’s appealing, but also the way the car drives. The Arona is one of the more agile small SUVs on the market, with well weighted and accurate steering, plus taut body control. The ride is on the stiff side, but it’s still comfortable and helps the car’s sporty credentials.

Under the bonnet, there’s one of the Volkswagen Group's excellent 1.0-litre petrol engines, here with 108bhp, paired with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top SEAT Arona leasing deals from leading providers on our SEAT Arona deals hub page… 

SEAT Arona Deal for £191.03 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
