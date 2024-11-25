Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Ateca is a great all-rounder with £219-a-month Black Friday deal

Family-friendly SUV

SEAT's first SUV has been a top choice since it launched back in 2016. Thanks to a winning combination of smart looks, a high-quality interior and fine driving manners, it's one of the best all-rounders, well... around. It's even more appealing when you realise just how cheaply you can have one parked on your driveway, thanks to some fantastic Black Friday deals.

Available through Leasing Options SEAT Leasing via our parent Carwow's site, a brand new SEAT Ateca 1.5 TSI Eco DSG FR can be had for as little as £218.88 a month, after an initial payment of £2,926.55. This deal is capped at 5,000 miles a year; for about £12 a month, this can be bumped up to a more flexible 8,000 miles per annum if you wish.

While newer rivals have arrived since the Ateca’s debut eight years ago, there’s still much to recommend. Its interior is spacious with plenty of room for the family, and while its dashboard design isn’t as glitzy as those younger competitors’, it feels plush and solid, and the controls are well laid out. It’s an enjoyable car to drive, too, with sharp steering and a slightly firm ride giving a sporty feel.

What we like about this deal is that it’s for the desirable FR trim. That means you get racier exterior styling and 18-inch alloys, along with an eight-inch digital driver’s display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, LED headlights and ambient lighting.

Along with FR spec, you get the Volkswagen Group’s excellent 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine; with 148bhp, it’s punchy, quiet and refined. Couple this with a slick DSG automatic gearbox, and it’s a comfortable and easy car to drive.

