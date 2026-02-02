Skoda currently has no plans to launch an electric car smaller than the all-new Epiq crossover that is arriving this summer, ruling out a successor for the little Skoda Citigo despite the European Union’s push for more small affordable EVs.

The Epiq is expected to cost from around £25,000, which would already put it among the most affordable electric cars on sale. What’s more, it will almost match the starting price of its petrol-powered equivalent, the Skoda Kamiq, although you can save more than £4,000 on one through our Buy A Car service.

Even so, when asked if the brand had any intentions of making an even cheaper and smaller EV – especially following the EU’s proposal for a new class of cars just like this – Skoda’s board member for sales and marketing Martin Jahn told Auto Express: “We do not see a way how to produce such a car profitably, so we do not have any immediate plans for a smaller electric car than the Epiq.”

This is despite Volkswagen working on an electric city car that’s due to arrive next year, based on its ID. Every1 concept, which could cost as little as £17,000. Jahn added: “Again the challenge is the profitability, as even with the current electric cars it's difficult to make profit.