Car Deal of the Day: simply brilliant new Skoda Elroq SUV for under £300 per month

Striking to look at and relaxing to drive

Sophisticated interior with loads of space

£286 per month with £3,731 initial payment

We were blown away by the new Skoda Elroq when we drove it for the first time just a few weeks ago, particularly how comfortable, refined, spacious and generally sophisticated the compact electric SUV is. So it’s already an incredibly appealing package, but even more so right now because it’s available for less than £300 per month through our Find a Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We found a four-year lease deal from Select Car Leasing that requires an initial payment of £3,731 followed by monthly payments of £286. An annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year is also included, and it only costs an extra £8 per month to increase the limit to 10,000 miles if you need to.

The Elroq SE might be the most entry-level model, but this being a Skoda, the standard kit is generous. Included are 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital driver’s display, a rear-view camera, cruise control and several other driver assistance features. Plus some of the brand’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ features like umbrellas hidden in the front doors and an ice scraper tucked into the bootlid.

Inside, the cabin feels very welcoming thanks to the use of soft fabrics on the dashboard and other surfaces. There’s also three sets of ISOFIX child-seat mounting points (one up front, two in the rear), and the 470-litre boot should be plenty big enough for small families.

Finally, the Elroq SE’s 52kWh (usable) battery offers up to 232 miles of range and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes. A 168bhp electric motor drives the rear wheels and delivers brisk acceleration, more than enough for a family SUV of this size.

The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Elroq leasing deals from leading providers on our Skoda Elroq deals hub page…

Skoda Elroq: £286 per month

Check out the Skoda Elroq Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…