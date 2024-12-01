Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Enyaq is a family-friendly electric SUV for just £260 a month

Spacious interior

Well equipped

£260.74 per month

We’ve been fans of the Skoda Enyaq electric SUV since it launched in 2021, and it still has plenty of appeal, as the Czech brand has updated it with a longer range and better tech. Despite this, it remains tremendous value for money, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

This deal is from VIPGateway.co.uk Skoda leasing through the Auto Express Find a Car service, and costs just £260.74 a month. It requires an initial payment of £3,427.83 and is for 24 months; mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, but if you want to double this to a far more flexible 10,000 miles, it’ll only cost you just over £11 a month to do so.

The deal is for the Edition 50 model, which is one up from the entry-level car and is brimming with equipment. As standard, the Edition 50 gets 19-inch alloys, fabric and artificial leather trim for the seats, LED headlights, a digital display for the driver and front and rear parking sensors, along with a rear camera.

There’s also a 55kWh battery pack that's good for a claimed 232 miles before needing to be topped up. A DC maximum charging rate of 145kW sees a 10-80 per cent roadside replenish take 28 minutes, and an overnight charge from a home wallbox takes around eight hours.

Power comes from a 170bhp rear-mounted electric motor, and the Enyaq steers and handles confidently. Those 19-inch wheels provide a plush ride, too, while a spacious interior means there’s room for all of the family and their clobber.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Enyaq leasing deals from leading providers on our Skoda Enyaq deals hub page…

