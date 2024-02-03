Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kamiq, one of the best small SUVs, for £191 per month

A solid powertrain, handsome styling, a long equipment list and a tasty lease offer makes the Skoda Kamiq our Deal of the Day for Saturday 3 February 

by: Alastair Crooks
3 Feb 2024
Skoda Kamiq front
  • Compact yet practical
  • Strong build quality
  • £191 per month

It might be the smallest Skoda SUV, but the Kamiq is packed full of premium appeal and perhaps most surprisingly - interior space. At £191 per month, this deal we found on cars2buy.com looks really appealing for a compact SUV that can do it all. 

This is a personal contract hire (PCH) agreement for a term of 24 months (flexible up to 48 months) and requires an initial payment of £2,300. The agreed mileage allowance is 5,000 miles, but we’d certainly recommend bumping this up to 10,000 miles a year given it’s only an extra £8 per month. 

Skoda knows how to make a great family car with the likes of the Superb and Octavia, not to mention the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs in its current range. This extends to the Kamiq, too, and while it might be priced like a supermini, the Kamiq feels like a grown-up product inside. The build quality and materials are on the same levels as more expensive Volkswagens and the technology is as impressive as it is easy to use. 

There’s an eight-inch driver’s screen plus an 8.25-inch infotainment display with a responsive system that’s easy to understand (we like the shortcut menus to the side that are always visible) - although there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard. 

Despite having Volkswagen Polo underpinnings, the Kamiq feels like a genuine family-sized car inside with plenty of space up front and in the back. The boot capacity of 400 litres is decent, but with the rear seats folded down flat the 1,395-litre space is truly excellent. 

With the flexible 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit on hand, the Kamiq manages to provide a strong balance of performance and efficiency with a combined figure of around 50mpg possible. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Skoda Kamiq Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

