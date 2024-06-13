Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo is a steal at £221 a month

Top-spec Monte Carlo trim

0-62mph in under 10 seconds and 52mpg

£221 per month over 24 months

The Skoda Kamiq is very easy to like. Which makes it a proper Skoda in our eyes; the brand has long had a talent for making cars that settle effortlessly into your daily routine, while avoiding feeling run of the mill.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While Skodas aren’t as cheap as they used to be, you might be surprised how affordable they can be with the right deal – such as this one from Carparison Skoda Leasing for example. After a modest £2,954.40 downpayment, you will pay a similarly fair fee of £221.30 per month over the 24-month term for the small SUV, with a 5,000-mile annual limit.

Specifically, you’ll be getting a Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo Edition. That trim line doesn’t mean there’s a roulette wheel in the boot or you can use it as a tax haven, but instead references the brand’s successes at the famous Monte Carlo Rally.

The trim line probably made more sense on sporty little Fabias closer in spirit to the brand’s rally cars, but the Kamiq is at least a peppy thing with that 1.0 TSI engine – a three-cylinder turbocharged unit strapped to a manual gearbox, which pushes out 114bhp and enables a 0-62mph dash of 9.7 seconds.