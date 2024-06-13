Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo is a steal at £221 a month
Skoda’s small SUV is a great buy in lavishly equipped Monte Carlo form. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 February
- Top-spec Monte Carlo trim
- 0-62mph in under 10 seconds and 52mpg
- £221 per month over 24 months
The Skoda Kamiq is very easy to like. Which makes it a proper Skoda in our eyes; the brand has long had a talent for making cars that settle effortlessly into your daily routine, while avoiding feeling run of the mill.
While Skodas aren’t as cheap as they used to be, you might be surprised how affordable they can be with the right deal – such as this one from Carparison Skoda Leasing for example. After a modest £2,954.40 downpayment, you will pay a similarly fair fee of £221.30 per month over the 24-month term for the small SUV, with a 5,000-mile annual limit.
Specifically, you’ll be getting a Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo Edition. That trim line doesn’t mean there’s a roulette wheel in the boot or you can use it as a tax haven, but instead references the brand’s successes at the famous Monte Carlo Rally.
The trim line probably made more sense on sporty little Fabias closer in spirit to the brand’s rally cars, but the Kamiq is at least a peppy thing with that 1.0 TSI engine – a three-cylinder turbocharged unit strapped to a manual gearbox, which pushes out 114bhp and enables a 0-62mph dash of 9.7 seconds.
Monte Carlo kit includes all the niceties of other models, from a Virtual Cockpit instrument display and 9.2-inch touchscreen, to dual-zone air-con, cruise control and a reversing camera. But it adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, stripy sports seats, matrix LED headlights and a heated leather sports steering wheel into the mix, too.
The three-cylinder is good for 51.8mpg combined, and insurance is a relatively low group 16E, so running costs should be even lower than the monthly payments. Confident handling, a supple ride and a well-laid out cabin with space for five are other Kamiq highlights.
Confident handling, a supple ride and a well-laid out cabin with space for five are other Kamiq highlights.
