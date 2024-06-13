Car Deal of the Day: Top-of-the-range Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo is a steal at £198 a month

Sporty looks

0-62mph in 9.7 secs and 51mpg

£198 per month / two-year deal

Looking for a practical and appealing small SUV that won't break the bank? The Skoda Kamiq is a strong contender in a particularly crowded market, delivering on the Czech brand’s tradition of producing sensible, yet satisfying, cars.

And with deals like this one from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Find a Car service, it becomes even more attractive. It requires an initial payment of £2,725.03, followed by monthly instalments of £197.92 per month over a 24-month lease – and that puts you behind the wheel of a rather impressive Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo Edition. There is a 5,000-mile annual limit, however, so be sure to check that it’s sufficient for all your driving needs.

The Monte Carlo specification is a nod to Skoda’s rally history, and brings a welcome dose of sporty style to the Kamiq. Powered by a lively 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol engine producing 114bhp, and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, it achieves 0-62mph in a respectable 9.7 seconds.

This particular model isn’t just about performance; it’s well equipped, too. Building upon standard features such as Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit and a 9.2-inch infotainment system, the Monte Carlo adds desirable upgrades including 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, well bolstered sports seats, advanced matrix LED headlights and a heated, leather-trimmed sports steering wheel.

Beyond the attractive monthly payments, the Kamiq promises affordable running costs thanks to its efficient 50.7mpg (WLTP) combined fuel consumption and low 16E insurance group rating. It’s a great package, particularly at this price, and offers a smart and enjoyable option in the small SUV segment.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

