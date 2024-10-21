Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month

The Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024 is our Deal of the Day for 21 October

By:Ellis Hyde
21 Oct 2024
Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking
  • Auto Express Large SUV of the Year
  • Features seven seats and plenty of kit
  • £266 per month with £2,664 initial payment

The new, second-generation Skoda Kodiaq arrived earlier this year and was crowned the Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024 not long after. Now, the seven-seat version of the hugely practical family-sized SUV can be yours for £266 per month through our parent site Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal for the new Skoda Kodiaq in SE trim and with seven seat, is being offered by Milease via Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,664 – which we think is pretty reasonable – followed by monthly payments of £266. 

The standard mileage allowance is 5,000 miles per year, but if you enjoy weekend trips to the seaside, then increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs less than £10 extra per month. And upping it to 10,000 miles per year only brings the price to £281 per month.

We also wouldn’t blame some people for wanting to spend longer with the new Kodiaq, and three-year lease agreements on the same model are available from £293 a month.

The extra third-row seating isn’t ideal for adults, but it’s handy if you’ve got a gaggle of small kids to ferry about. With all seven seats in place, there’s 340 litres of boot space available too, which is more than enough for the weekly shop. Alternatively, with just the front two seats up, there’s a huge 2,035 litres to play with.

This being a Skoda, there are several ‘Simply Clever’ touches onboard, like an umbrella hidden in the driver’s door, an ice scraper in fuel filler flap and and three customisable ‘Smart Dials’ that provide physical controls for various key functions.

SE might be the base specification, but it comes with a generous kit list that includes a 10.25-inch driver’s display, 13-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, three-zone climate control, heated front seats and keyless go.

Finally, this particular model features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that’s paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It produces 148bhp – enough for 0-62mph in under 10 seconds – and can return up to 51.4mpg.

All our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Skoda Kodiaq Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

