Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq is a family favourite for just £234 a month

Spacious interior

Plug-in hybrid with 75-mile EV range

£233.89 a month

Skoda might have been a tad slow to join the SUV scene around a decade ago, but it has certainly shown it's a dab hand at the genre now.

The brand’s first SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq, has since spawned a flurry of high-riding family favourites, and the current generation is still a class act.

It's hugely affordable, too. Take this deal from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Find a Car service, for example, which sees you spending just £233.89 a month for one.

Naturally, there's an initial payment to sort first, which comes to £3,106.67, and the deal is for two years. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can nudge that up to 8,000 for just over £22 extra a month.

The Kodiaq can be ordered as a practical seven-seat SUV, but here you'll be getting just the five-seater. And there's a very good reason for that, because this deal gives you the super-frugal plug-in hybrid model.

Its 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with an electric motor, which gets its power from a chunky 25.7kWh (19.7kWh usable) battery pack. That gives a total output of 201bhp, but also means this spacious family SUV can travel an impressive 75 miles on pure electric before needing to be topped up.