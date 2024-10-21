Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq is a family favourite for just £234 a month

Skoda’s largest SUV is loved by families for its practicality and low running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 March

By:Ryan Birch
26 Mar 2025
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front tracking
  • Spacious interior
  • Plug-in hybrid with 75-mile EV range
  • £233.89 a month

Skoda might have been a tad slow to join the SUV scene around a decade ago, but it has certainly shown it's a dab hand at the genre now. 

The brand’s first SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq, has since spawned a flurry of high-riding family favourites, and the current generation is still a class act.

It's hugely affordable, too. Take this deal from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Find a Car service, for example, which sees you spending just £233.89 a month for one. 

Naturally, there's an initial payment to sort first, which comes to £3,106.67, and the deal is for two years. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can nudge that up to 8,000 for just over £22 extra a month.

The Kodiaq can be ordered as a practical seven-seat SUV, but here you'll be getting just the five-seater. And there's a very good reason for that, because this deal gives you the super-frugal plug-in hybrid model. 

Its 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with an electric motor, which gets its power from a chunky 25.7kWh (19.7kWh usable) battery pack. That gives a total output of 201bhp, but also means this spacious family SUV can travel an impressive 75 miles on pure electric before needing to be topped up.

This petrol-electric combo has the potential to really slash your running costs – as long as you regularly charge it up. A 40kW rapid-charging capability means roadside top-ups will take less than 30 minutes.

This deal may be for the entry-level SE model, but this is a Skoda, so all the basics are covered plus there are some extra goodies thrown in. 

Skoda Kodiaq iV - dashboard

Among the standard features are 18-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital display for the dials, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, three-zone climate control, and ambient lighting.

Not only is the interior packed with kit, but it's also a roomy and comfortable place to be. Space up front is very generous, as it is in the rear too, while the 745-litre boot is enormous. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kodiaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq hub page… 

See our Skoda Kodiaq deals

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
