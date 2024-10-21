Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq PHEV is an award-winning family SUV for just £240 a month

We rate the Skoda Kodiaq so highly that we named it Best Large SUV of 2024. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 January

By:James Batchelor
9 Jan 2025
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front tracking
  • Very spacious interior
  • Up to 71 miles EV range
  • £239.99 a month

It took a long time for Skoda to join the SUV bandwagon. But nearly 10 years on from launching its first, the Kodiaq, the Czech brand is pretty much a master of the genre. 

The recently launched second-generation Skoda Kodiaq improves the original car’s excellent recipe even further – so much so, in fact, that it scooped the Best Large SUV gong at the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards

It's an impressive car on many levels, and as our Deal of the Day shows, it also delivers excellent value for money.

Available through VehicleFlex Skoda via the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get behind the wheel of a Kodiaq for just £239.99 a month. 

There’s a reasonable initial payment of £2,879.86 to sort first, and the deal is limited to 24 months and 5,000 miles a year. But if you wanted to bump that up to 8,000, it’ll cost a mere £11.60 extra a month to do so.

There’s a wide range of engine options available with the latest Kodiaq. This deal is for the ultra-frugal plug-in hybrid (PHEV) badged iV, which pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to give 201bhp. A chunky 25.7kWh (19.7kWh usable) battery pack is hidden under the rear seats, and all of this means a very impressive 71 miles of claimed EV running. 

This combo has the potential to slash your running costs if you have access to on-street or home chargers, and the Kodiaq also has rapid charging capability of up to 50kW. 

As it’s the PHEV, this Kodiaq only comes with five seats rather than seven, and the deal is for the base-spec SE model, although it doesn’t miss out on any essentials. 

As standard, SE gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital display for the dials, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, trip-zone climate control, ambient lighting and much more.

The Skoda has a plush interior with plenty of storage cubbies, and there’s even a row of ‘Smart Dials’ for the climate control – knobs, in other words. Rear space is massive, as is the boot capacity – you’ll be able to pack 745 litres of stuff back there. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kodiaq leasing deals from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq deals hub page… 

Skoda Kodiaq PHEV for £239.99

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

