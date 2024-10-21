Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq PHEV is an award-winning family SUV for just £240 a month

Very spacious interior

Up to 71 miles EV range

£239.99 a month

It took a long time for Skoda to join the SUV bandwagon. But nearly 10 years on from launching its first, the Kodiaq, the Czech brand is pretty much a master of the genre.

The recently launched second-generation Skoda Kodiaq improves the original car’s excellent recipe even further – so much so, in fact, that it scooped the Best Large SUV gong at the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards.

It's an impressive car on many levels, and as our Deal of the Day shows, it also delivers excellent value for money.

Available through VehicleFlex Skoda via the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get behind the wheel of a Kodiaq for just £239.99 a month.

There’s a reasonable initial payment of £2,879.86 to sort first, and the deal is limited to 24 months and 5,000 miles a year. But if you wanted to bump that up to 8,000, it’ll cost a mere £11.60 extra a month to do so.

There’s a wide range of engine options available with the latest Kodiaq. This deal is for the ultra-frugal plug-in hybrid (PHEV) badged iV, which pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to give 201bhp. A chunky 25.7kWh (19.7kWh usable) battery pack is hidden under the rear seats, and all of this means a very impressive 71 miles of claimed EV running.