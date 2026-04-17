Family-friendly seven-seat SUV

Lots of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ features

£296 per month on a four-year lease

The hugely practical seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq is the best big family SUV around, offering plenty of space and clever features, plus impressive value for money. That’s why it’s a double winner of the Auto Express Large SUV of the Year award, and finding it available for less than £300 per month is such a great deal.

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This four-year lease for the Kodiaq in SE trim and with an efficient diesel engine is being offered by Carwow Leasey through the Auto Express Buy a Car service. It requires an initial outlay of £2,961, followed by monthly payments of £296.

The standard mileage allowance is 5,000 per year, but if you want more, then increasing the limit to 10,000 costs just £13 extra per month and upping it to 12,000 only takes the monthly price to £318.

We think the initial payment included in this deal is very reasonable, especially when taking into account this is for a four-year lease. However, if you don’t want to fork out that much at the start, you can reduce the initial payment to just £642 and still only pay £425 per month.



Thanks to clever packaging, the Kodiaq delivers lots of luggage space. With all seven seats in place, there’s 340 litres of boot capacity available, which is more than enough for the weekly shop. Alternatively, with just the front two seats up, there’s a huge 2,035 litres to play with. The rearmost seats aren’t ideal for adults, but they’re handy if you’ve got small kids to ferry about.