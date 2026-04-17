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Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat Skoda Kodiaq is yours for under £300 per month

The two-time winner of the Auto Express Large SUV of the Year award is our Deal of the Day for 17 April

By:Shane Wilkinson
17 Apr 2026
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering
  • Family-friendly seven-seat SUV
  • Lots of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ features
  • £296 per month on a four-year lease

The hugely practical seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq is the best big family SUV around, offering plenty of space and clever features, plus impressive value for money. That’s why it’s a double winner of the Auto Express Large SUV of the Year award, and finding it available for less than £300 per month is such a great deal.

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This four-year lease for the Kodiaq in SE trim and with an efficient diesel engine is being offered by Carwow Leasey through the Auto Express Buy a Car service. It requires an initial outlay of £2,961, followed by monthly payments of £296.

The standard mileage allowance is 5,000 per year, but if you want more, then increasing the limit to 10,000 costs just £13 extra per month and upping it to 12,000 only takes the monthly price to £318.

We think the initial payment included in this deal is very reasonable, especially when taking into account this is for a four-year lease. However, if you don’t want to fork out that much at the start, you can reduce the initial payment to just £642 and still only pay £425 per month. 

Thanks to clever packaging, the Kodiaq delivers lots of luggage space. With all seven seats in place, there’s 340 litres of boot capacity available, which is more than enough for the weekly shop. Alternatively, with just the front two seats up, there’s a huge 2,035 litres to play with. The rearmost seats aren’t ideal for adults, but they’re handy if you’ve got small kids to ferry about. 

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This being a Skoda, there are several Simply Clever touches on board, such as an umbrella hidden in the driver’s door, an ice scraper in the fuel filler flap and and three customisable ‘Smart Dials’ that provide physical controls for various key functions. 

SE trim is the base specification, but it comes with a generous kit list that includes a 10.25-inch driver’s display, 13-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, three-zone climate control, heated front seats and keyless go.

Skoda Kodiaq - dashboard

Finally, this particular model features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that’s paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It produces 148bhp – enough for 0-62mph in under 10 seconds – and, according to Skoda, can return up to 51.9mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kodiaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq page.

Check out the Skoda Kodiaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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