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Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 7 for £185 is bargain family motoring

Chery is offering strong value for money with its cars, and the Tiggo 7 is proof of that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 April

By:Shane Wilkinson
16 Apr 2026
Chery Tiggo 7 - front action
  • Excellent standard equipment
  • High-quality interior feel
  • Only £184.95 a month

Chinese car maker Chery is really starting to flex its muscles in the UK. It has just launched a super-affordable Tiggo 4 priced at £19,995, while its Jaecoo brand took the top spot in March's new-car sales figures. And it's easy to see why its brands – Chery, Jaecoo, Omoda and soon-to-arrive Lepas – are winning buyers' hearts with deals like this. 

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Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Nissan Qashqai-rivalling Tiggo 7 for a super-low £184.95 a month

All that's needed to get this deal up and away is an initial payment of £2,619.75. That's a 12-month payment upfront, but if you'd rather pay less then you can knock this down to nine months for £2,217.36. Do this and the monthly price rises to just £201.83.

Our featured deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, while 6,000 can be negotiated for an extra £7 a month. This deal is better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because raising the limit to 8,000 a year will cost you an additional £21 a month, which might be a bit much for some.

You might think a small family SUV for less than £185 a month would offer meagre equipment levels, but this is not the case with the Chery Tiggo 7

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The Aspire trim on offer here gets twin screens with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloys and LED headlights. Chery also throws in a six-way electrically-adjustable driver's seat.

There are only two power options with the Tiggo 7: petrol and petrol plug-in hybrid. This deal gets you the 1.6-litre petrol engine, and while it doesn't exactly excite, it's smooth and refined. 

Of more interest will probably be the interior. It's very nicely put together, and there's plenty of room inside. Back-seat space is very generous, and the 484-litre boot is more than big enough for most families.   

Chery Tiggo 7 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Chery Tiggo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo 7 page.

Check out the Chery Tiggo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Tiggo 7 rivals

Chery Tiggo 7

Chery Tiggo 7

New in-stock Chery Tiggo 7Cash £23,268Avg. savings £2,419
New Chery Tiggo 7

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Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

New in-stock Dacia BigsterCash £24,259Avg. savings £1,398
New Dacia Bigster

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MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New in-stock MG Motor UK HSCash £22,195Avg. savings £4,310
New MG Motor UK HS

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Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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