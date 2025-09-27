Excellent standard equipment

High-quality interior feel

Only £184.95 a month

Chinese car maker Chery is really starting to flex its muscles in the UK. It has just launched a super-affordable Tiggo 4 priced at £19,995, while its Jaecoo brand took the top spot in March's new-car sales figures. And it's easy to see why its brands – Chery, Jaecoo, Omoda and soon-to-arrive Lepas – are winning buyers' hearts with deals like this.

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Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Nissan Qashqai-rivalling Tiggo 7 for a super-low £184.95 a month.

All that's needed to get this deal up and away is an initial payment of £2,619.75. That's a 12-month payment upfront, but if you'd rather pay less then you can knock this down to nine months for £2,217.36. Do this and the monthly price rises to just £201.83.

Our featured deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, while 6,000 can be negotiated for an extra £7 a month. This deal is better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because raising the limit to 8,000 a year will cost you an additional £21 a month, which might be a bit much for some.

You might think a small family SUV for less than £185 a month would offer meagre equipment levels, but this is not the case with the Chery Tiggo 7.