Car Deal of the Day: Fiat Grande Panda offers Italian chic for a gobsmacking £175 a month

Retro looks inside and out

Punchy petrol power

Only £174.20 a month

If you were shocked by deals as low as £208 a month on the Fiat Grande Panda in March, then be prepared to be floored by this. Currently through the Auto Express Buy A Car service you can have the keys to the dinky Fiat for a bonkers £175 a month.

This two-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires a 12-month initial payment of just £2,385.40 to get it underway. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can bump this up to 8,000 for just under a tenner extra a month.

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If that initial payment is a little too high then you can knock this down to a nine-month payment. This comes to a few pence over £2,000 and only sees the monthly payment increase to £190.53.

You'll be taking the keys to the entry-level spec here, but it's still brimming with lovely retro details and has all the basics covered.

Pop trim gets a touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a raft of safety equipment, plus the new Panda's very distinctive pixel LED headlights and daytime-running lights.

The Grande Panda comes in pure-electric and mild-hybrid petrol guises, and here you'll be getting the latter. It's a 1.2-litre unit that packs a punchy 110bhp, making it perfect for the traffic lights Grand Prix, but also decently refined on a longer journey.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat Grande Panda leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat Grande Panda page.

Check out the Fiat Grande Panda deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…