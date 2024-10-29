Car deal of the day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is all the car you’ll ever need for only £287 a month

Most powerful Skoda Octavia vRS ever

When reality bites and you realise that boot space, wipe-down surfaces and having two USB charge points in the back seats are now the most important features of your next car, you don’t always need to succumb to a bland and shapeless SUV. Step forward the Skoda Octavia vRS Estate – one of the few attainable do-it-all high performance family cars, and one that’s only just been updated and is now on an attractive monthly for just £287 per month thanks to Select Car Leasing via our sister site Carwow.

Based on a contract over 24 months, it requires a chunky £3,637 initial payment and has a fairly limited 5,000 mile mileage, but this latter figure can be adjusted to suit higher mileage users.

In any case, its turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine will make running costs higher than you’ll find in a modern hybrid or electric car, but then if a diesel-powered SUV is on the list of potentials, the Octavia’s 40.3mpg official rating isn’t that far off.

And what you get in return is a car that’s genuinely entertaining to drive. Perhaps not quite like the hot hatchback that used to live in the driveway before nursery costs were your largest weekly outgoing, but it’ll still put a smile on your face when you’ve ditched the kids at the in-laws and have 25 minutes of blissful solitary driving on the way home.

Even better, the recent updates have upped the Skoda’s already strong spec game, with new 19-inch wheels, bucket seats, Matrix LED headlights and the latest generation touchscreen infotainment system mounted on the dash.

And if you’re one of those people that live vicariously through your child-free friends who cycle up and down European mountain roads on their summer holidays, you’ll be able to pretend that your car is a support vehicle on the Tour de France. You can almost smell the lycra and chain grease.

