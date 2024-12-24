Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is an award-winning family car for just £214 a month

High specification

Roomy interior

£214.61 per month

The Skoda Octavia is one of those cars that's brilliant at quietly getting on with the job with little fuss. It's supremely comfortable, fantastically practical, and, being a Skoda, it offers stunning value for money. No wonder we named it our Family Car of the Year in 2024.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For leasing customers, the Octavia is regularly available at a tempting price, and with just a few days to go before the end of the year, the deals just keep on coming.

Like this one from Carwow Leasey Skoda through the Auto Express Find a Car service. After an initial payment of £2,824.32, you can drive away in a brand-new Octavia for just £214.61 a month. The deal is for 24 months and limited to 5,000 miles a year, but if you wanted to double the mileage allowance to 10,000, then it's just £11.16 a month extra to do so.

The reason why this deal caught our attention is that it's not for the entry-level SE Technology trim, but the upmarket SE L. This comes with comfortable microsuede and artificial-leather upholstery, an electrically opening boot with hands-free operation, keyless entry and predictive adaptive cruise control. That's on top of the SE Technology's 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, heated front seats plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a charging pad for your phone.

SE L trim also unlocks a more powerful 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. It's a lively performer and is found in a wide range of Volkswagen Group cars. The motor is paired to a smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox, and Skoda claims fuel economy of more than 53mpg. Meanwhile, responsive handling is matched with a comfortable, refined ride.

The deal is for the recently facelifted Octavia, which sees sharper styling at the front, but the car's wonderfully roomy interior and massive 600-litre boot remain unchanged.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Octavia leasing deals from leading providers on our Skoda Octavia deals hub page…

Skoda Octavia deal for £214 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…