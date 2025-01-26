Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month

Fast and fun-to-drive family car

Massive boot space and kit list

£284 per month with £3,717 initial payment

The hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate is one of the best family cars on the market, but add to it the pleasingly potent petrol engine from the Golf GTI hot hatch and you get a brilliant all-rounder: the Octavia vRS Estate. Not to mention an excellent choice for our Deal of the Day when it’s available for less than £300 per month.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get the Octavia vRS Estate on a three-year lease for only £284 per month. That price is being offered by First Vehicle Leasing, with a £3,717 initial payment and an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

If you and your family cover more that in a year than that, luckily you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles per year for £17 a month more. Even with an allowance of 10,000 miles per year, the Octavia vRS Estate can still be yours for £310 per month.

Under the bonnet is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 261bhp and 370Nm of torque, all sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. The Octavia vRS Estate has enough oomph to hit 62mph in 6.5 seconds, but can still return up to 39.5mpg, if you’re careful.