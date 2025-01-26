Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £287 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 26 January offers space for all the family and loads of power for when you’re not on the school run

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Jan 2025
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking
  • Fast and fun-to-drive family car
  • Massive boot space and kit list
  • £287 per month with £3,747 initial payment

The hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate is one of the best family cars on the market, but add to it the pleasingly potent petrol engine from the Golf GTI hatchback and you get a brilliant all-rounder: the Octavia vRS Estate. Not to mention an excellent choice for our Deal of the Day when it’s available for less than £300 per month.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get the Octavia vRS Estate on a three-year lease for only £287 per month. That price is being offered by Blue Chilli Leasing, with a £3,747 initial payment and an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

If you and your family cover more that in a year than that, luckily you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles per year for less than £15 a month more. Even with an allowance of 10,000 miles per year, the Octavia vRS Estate can still be yours for £310 per month. 

Under the bonnet is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 261bhp and 370Nm of torque, all sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. The Octavia vRS Estate has enough oomph to hit 62mph in 6.5 seconds, but can still return up to 39.5mpg, if you’re careful. 

As well as delivering impressive pace, the Octavia vRS Estate offers an incredibly spacious cabin with a massive 640 litres of boot space. The luggage capacity grows to 1,700 litres when you fold the rear seats down, and if you’ve got a caravan to haul, it can tow up to 1,800kg.

The vRS Estate gets a subtly sportier look than regular Octavias, of course, thanks to different bumpers, black exhaust tips, 19-inch alloy wheels and tuned suspension that makes the car sit lower 15mm compared with a mainstream Octavia. The interior gets a special vRS treatment too, with sports seats, a leather-trimmed three-spoke steering wheel, aluminium pedal covers and lots of red stitching.

Topping it off is an impressive amount of equipment that includes a head-up display, 13-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display, wireless charging pad, keyless start, adaptive cruise control, numerous driver-assistance systems and – as you’d only expect of a Skoda – ‘Simply Clever’ features such as umbrellas hidden in the doors.

The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Octavia vRS leasing deals from leading providers on our Skoda Octavia vRS deals hub page… 

See our Skoda Octavia vRS deals

Check out the Skoda Octavia vRS Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

