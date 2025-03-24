The all-new, pocket-sized Smart #2 – the long-awaited successor to the brand’s famous ForTwo city car – is due to make its world debut later this year. But we’re getting a sneak peek on Wednesday thanks to a concept version, aptly named the Concept #2.

Smart only announced it was returning to its city car origins in September 2025 and released images of the new #2 testing not long after. However, to keep up guessing about the final design, the prototypes we saw were sporting the body of the old ForTwo as a disguise.

At least those pictures, and these sketches of the Concept #2, prove the new model will be sticking to the ForTwo’s ultra-compact dimensions, with almost non-existent overhangs at the front and rear, and the wheels pushed right out to the corners of the car. It’s also going to be a two-door, two-seater like its predecessor.

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According to Smart, the Concept #2 is going to be “unconventional”, just like the ForTwo was, and will stay true to its philosophy of ‘Love, Pure, Unexpected’. Supposedly, it “goes beyond clever practicality to become a natural extension of personal identity”, presumably to showcase the level of personalisation the production version will offer customers.