Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month

All-wheel drive

289-mile range

£252 per month

The Subaru Solterra manages to combine decent range, plenty of practicality and a funky exterior design all for £252 per month thanks to this deal we found on Leasing.com. When you factor-in the Solterra’s lofty £52,440 price tag, this deal sounds all the more excellent.

A personal contract hire (PCH) agreement, this deal is spread out over two years with an initial payment of £2,544, followed by 23 monthly payments of £252. The deal is also based on a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year but beware, upping this to 10,000 miles will cost you an extra £43 per month.

Compared to the best deal we could find on the mechanically identical Toyota bZ4X, the Subaru is £18 per month cheaper (not to mention the £131 cheaper deposit) and the Lexus RZ - which shares the same platform as both of these cars - is a huge £188 per month more on a similar deal.

So what do you get for your money? Well, with its 71kWh battery the Soleterra will cover up to 289 miles on a single charge and thanks to 150kW charging speeds it’ll replenish 20-80 per cent of that battery in just 19 minutes at the right charger.

This being a Subaru, of course there’s permanent all-wheel drive as standard with an electric motor on each axle. This means the Soleterra is pretty quick, taking 6.9 seconds to go from 0-62mph.

For a large, two-tonne electric SUV, the Solterra also drives surprisingly well. There’s a smooth ride with exterior noise well-damped and should you decide to attack some corners, the body roll is kept mostly in check while there’s a consistent feel to the steering.

There’s a load of interior space, too, plus the rear seats feature a reclining back rest which is a nice touch. A boot space of 452 litres is pretty useful.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Subaru Solterra Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...