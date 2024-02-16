Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month

The Subaru Solterra is a practical family EV for a bargain price - making it our Deal of the Day for 16 February

by: Alastair Crooks
16 Feb 2024
Subaru Solterra - front static
  • All-wheel drive
  • 289-mile range
  • £252 per month

The Subaru Solterra manages to combine decent range, plenty of practicality and a funky exterior design all for £252 per month thanks to this deal we found on Leasing.com. When you factor-in the Solterra’s lofty £52,440 price tag, this deal sounds all the more excellent. 

A personal contract hire (PCH) agreement, this deal is spread out over two years with an initial payment of £2,544, followed by 23 monthly payments of £252. The deal is also based on a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year but beware, upping this to 10,000 miles will cost you an extra £43 per month. 

Compared to the best deal we could find on the mechanically identical Toyota bZ4X, the Subaru is £18 per month cheaper (not to mention the £131 cheaper deposit) and the Lexus RZ - which shares the same platform as both of these cars - is a huge £188 per month more on a similar deal. 

So what do you get for your money? Well, with its 71kWh battery the Soleterra will cover up to 289 miles on a single charge and thanks to 150kW charging speeds it’ll replenish 20-80 per cent of that battery in just 19 minutes at the right charger. 

This being a Subaru, of course there’s permanent all-wheel drive as standard with an electric motor on each axle. This means the Soleterra is pretty quick, taking 6.9 seconds to go from 0-62mph. 

For a large, two-tonne electric SUV, the Solterra also drives surprisingly well. There’s a smooth ride with exterior noise well-damped and should you decide to attack some corners, the body roll is kept mostly in check while there’s a consistent feel to the steering. 

There’s a load of interior space, too, plus the rear seats feature a reclining back rest which is a nice touch. A boot space of 452 litres is pretty useful. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Subaru Solterra Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco
15 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Brilliant Alpine A110 sports car for £414 a month
Alpine A110
News

Car Deal of the Day: Brilliant Alpine A110 sports car for £414 a month

Multi-award-winning Porsche-rivalling sports coupe on a bargain lease deal is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 February
14 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: updated Renault Clio now with a £1,000 deposit contribution
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: updated Renault Clio now with a £1,000 deposit contribution

You can drive away in a brand new Clio for just £248 a month with this offer direct from Renault - our Deal of the Day for 13 February
13 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: best-selling Tesla Model Y electric SUV for £326 a month
Tesla Model Y - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: best-selling Tesla Model Y electric SUV for £326 a month

The Tesla Model Y was the most popular car in the world last year, and now it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 12 February
12 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Nissan Juke facelift goes upmarket to take on the best-selling Ford Puma
Nissan Juke facelift - front
News

New Nissan Juke facelift goes upmarket to take on the best-selling Ford Puma

The funky Nissan Juke SUV gets a bigger touchscreen and quality improvements as part of upgraded interior
15 Feb 2024
New Skoda Octavia facelift ups the power and tech for 2024
Skoda Octavia facelift - front
News

New Skoda Octavia facelift ups the power and tech for 2024

The Skoda Octavia gets a tech overhaul, which includes the addition of Chat GPT for the infotainment
14 Feb 2024
Sporty new MS-RT Ford Transit Custom targets van drivers in a hurry
Ford Transit MS-RT - front
News

Sporty new MS-RT Ford Transit Custom targets van drivers in a hurry

The range-topping version of latest Ford Transit Custom mid-size panel van has been given a motorsport makeover
13 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content