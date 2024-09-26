Car Deal of the Day: all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra EV for a staggering £194 per month

Permanent all-wheel drive plus 289-mile range

Eye-catching looks and user-friendly interior

£194 per month with £2,638 initial payment

Our latest Deal of the Day selection offers staggering value at £194 per month for the Subaru Solterra Limited, a pure-electric mid-size SUV with permanent all-wheel drive and a starting price of over £50,000.

This two-year lease deal comes from Leasing Options via our sister site Carwow, and requires an initial payment of £2,638, followed by the £194 monthly payments.

The deal includes a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute or who will primarily use the Solterra for the school run. If you do more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs a mere £22 extra per month. Raising it to 10,000 miles only brings the price up to £237 per month.

The Solterra features two electric motors – one on each axle – which produce a total of 215bhp and 337Nm of torque. That’s not a huge amount by EV standards, but 0-62mph only takes 6.9 seconds, power delivery is smooth and of course, you do get permanent all-wheel drive, which provides extra traction in slippery conditions.

It also helps when you stray off the beaten track, as does the Solterra’s X-Mode traction control system, which offers settings to handle snow/dirt or deep snow/mud. The 71.4kWh battery powering the e-motors offers a range of up to 289 miles from a single charge, and a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than 30 minutes thanks to the 150kW maximum charging speed.

Inside, the Solterra features a lot of physical buttons and switches, making it more user-friendly than many of its rival SUVs, which force you to do everything via a touchscreen. There’s also loads of room for passengers in the back, and a decent 452-litre boot.

Limited is the entry-level specification, but there’s no shortage of standard kit. You get a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, seven-inch digital driver’s display, powered tailgate, 360-degree parking camera set-up, adaptive cruise control, heated front and rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from our sister site Carwow.

