Car Deal of the Day: all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra EV for a staggering £194 per month

Subaru’s electric family SUV for less than £200 a month is our Deal of the Day for 26 September

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Sep 2024
Subaru Solterra - front tracking
  • Permanent all-wheel drive plus 289-mile range
  • Eye-catching looks and user-friendly interior
  • £194 per month with £2,638 initial payment

Our latest Deal of the Day selection offers staggering value at £194 per month for the Subaru Solterra Limited, a pure-electric mid-size SUV with permanent all-wheel drive and a starting price of over £50,000. 

This two-year lease deal comes from Leasing Options via our sister site Carwow, and requires an initial payment of £2,638, followed by the £194 monthly payments. 

The deal includes a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute or who will primarily use the Solterra for the school run. If you do more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs a mere £22 extra per month. Raising it to 10,000 miles only brings the price up to £237 per month.

The Solterra features two electric motors – one on each axle – which produce a total of 215bhp and 337Nm of torque. That’s not a huge amount by EV standards, but 0-62mph only takes 6.9 seconds, power delivery is smooth and of course, you do get permanent all-wheel drive, which provides extra traction in slippery conditions. 

It also helps when you stray off the beaten track, as does the Solterra’s X-Mode traction control system, which offers settings to handle snow/dirt or deep snow/mud. The 71.4kWh battery powering the e-motors offers a range of up to 289 miles from a single charge, and a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than 30 minutes thanks to the 150kW maximum charging speed.

Inside, the Solterra features a lot of physical buttons and switches, making it more user-friendly than many of its rival SUVs, which force you to do everything via a touchscreen. There’s also loads of room for passengers in the back, and a decent 452-litre boot. 

Limited is the entry-level specification, but there’s no shortage of standard kit. You get a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, seven-inch digital driver’s display, powered tailgate, 360-degree parking camera set-up, adaptive cruise control, heated front and rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Subaru Solterra Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

