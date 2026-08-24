UK-bound Suzuki eSky EV to be revealed on 25 November
Suzuki’s eSky kei car will be reworked for Europe with a range of 200 miles, and we’ll be seeing it imminently
An international version of the tiny Suzuki eSky electric kei car will debut on 25 November. A new teaser image shows a different front bumper design from the Japanese domestic market (JDM) version first shown in August, suggesting its UK-bound counterpart will be changed to some extent.
We still don’t know how much it’ll cost or its exact arrival time, but when the eSky goes on sale in 2027, it could undercut many of its city car rivals on price, while packing more range and kit.
As for the Japanese version, its designation as a kei car means that it complies with a very precise set of regulations that inform its proportions and performance. This is similar to the Honda Super-N, although that car has been made longer, wider and given more power to suit European tastes. It’s unclear if Suzuki will give the international eSky a similar treatment. If not, it will look especially dinky compared to the competition.
The JDM eSky sits at just 3,395mm long, which is nearly 400mm shorter than the already compact Renault Twingo. However, more dramatic is the fact it’s 245mm narrower than the Renault, which will make it even more proficient at navigating urban streets. This might also make it less suited to motorway and extra-urban driving.
Suzuki is quoting a predicted range figure of up to 193 miles from a charge of its 26kWh battery, making the eSky more efficient than both the new Twingo and the aforementioned Super N. DC charging is rated at 50kW, but with such a tiny battery to refill, we expect the 10-80 per cent charge time to be well under 30 minutes. For context, the Super N’s range is limited to 128 miles, and the Twingo’s 163 miles.
No official power or performance figures have been revealed, either, but all kei cars in Japan – regardless of engine type – are limited to 63bhp, suggesting this new eSky will have a power figure at that level or slightly below. Performance should still be quite sprightly, though, as Suzuki has quoted a weight figure of just 1,030kg, thanks in large part to its tiny footprint, intelligent packaging and small battery pack.
Inside, there’s seating for four passengers, plus a simple, compact dashboard with space for a large touchscreen display and plenty of storage. Suzuki will also integrate a vehicle-to-load charging capability so you can use the car as a giant battery in order to power anything with a three-pin plug.
Although the extent of any potential changes compared to the Japanese version is still to be confirmed, we can be sure that the eSky will offer very impressive space efficiency, and a cute cartoon-like look that might help make it a hit.
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