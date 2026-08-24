An international version of the tiny Suzuki eSky electric kei car will debut on 25 November. A new teaser image shows a different front bumper design from the Japanese domestic market (JDM) version first shown in August, suggesting its UK-bound counterpart will be changed to some extent.

We still don’t know how much it’ll cost or its exact arrival time, but when the eSky goes on sale in 2027, it could undercut many of its city car rivals on price, while packing more range and kit.

As for the Japanese version, its designation as a kei car means that it complies with a very precise set of regulations that inform its proportions and performance. This is similar to the Honda Super-N, although that car has been made longer, wider and given more power to suit European tastes. It’s unclear if Suzuki will give the international eSky a similar treatment. If not, it will look especially dinky compared to the competition.

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The JDM eSky sits at just 3,395mm long, which is nearly 400mm shorter than the already compact Renault Twingo. However, more dramatic is the fact it’s 245mm narrower than the Renault, which will make it even more proficient at navigating urban streets. This might also make it less suited to motorway and extra-urban driving.