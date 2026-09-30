Suzuki will also develop an electrified rear axle with small 13bhp or 40bhp motors to give all-wheel drive capability, which can then theoretically be paired to any of these three layouts depending on the model.

Lightweight construction and philosophy

Alongside these modular powertrains, Suzuki will intensify its focus on building lighter and more intelligently designed cars for them to sit in. The Japanese brand is already known for its exceptionally light models – the Swift supermini weighs around 950kg despite its mild-hybrid system – so will build on this experience with new weight-reducing measures.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Suzuki says that despite new safety equipment raising the weight of its cars by around 80kg in the next few years, it aims to remove more than 100kg through new manufacturing techniques and optimising its platform for these modular powertrains. This ‘Right is Light’ philosophy will embody all of the car’s future components, from interior materials and plastics, which will also then make its components easier to manufacture and recycle at the end of their life.

Faster product development

This all goes hand-in-hand with Suzuki’s commitment to faster development periods. Taking inspiration from the Chinese, the Japanese company will reduce its future models to a 24-month development period, rather than the five or even six-year periods it uses now.

Having a modular powertrain system will aid this transition, as will Suzuki’s global manufacturing and development footprint, ensuring that variants can be designed from the outset to be as well suited to their key market as possible. With this in mind, Suzuki will put extra emphasis on the Indian market, which it sees as the greatest growth opportunity.

Suzuki’s on the ‘software-defined vehicle’ train

Alongside this new way of modularising the car’s mechanicals and hardware, Suzuki will also create modular software, creating its own ‘software-defined vehicle’ that’ll ensure development of its digital systems will happen just as quickly as the rest of it. By creating one centralised brain, new-model development and more features will be easier to integrate and less costly to develop.

When will we see these new models on the road in the UK?

Suzuki’s eSky is the first all-new model under this strategy, and will be on sale in the UK next year. This is the smallest new model we’ll see in the UK, and while its size and placement in Britain will limit the amount of variation to pure-electric forms, it should offer a dual-motor all-wheel drive option in time.

Beyond this, the timing is less precise. However, Suzuki’s ageing model range is ripe for reinvention, and with this 24-month development programme in place, we could see a new Vitara, Swift or even an electric Jimny sooner than we might think. In fact, the Jimny’s fantastic success in the UK is proof that while many might consider Suzuki a niche player, with the right product the brand can certainly create a stir.



Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...



• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp