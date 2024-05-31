Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swace estate car with hybrid power for only £228 a month

Practical family estate car with 596-litre boot

Hybrid powertrain able to return 62.7mpg

£228 per month with £2,351 initial payment

When is a Toyota Corolla not a Toyota Corolla? When the Corolla Touring Sports wagon – our reigning Estate Car of the Year – is lightly rebadged as the Suzuki Swace. The advantage of not going for the name brand original is Suzuki’s practical family car can be yours for £228 through our parent company Carwow.

The three-year lease deal we found requires an initial payment of £2,351, followed by monthly payments of just £228 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £13 a month more.

In fact, even if you bump up the mileage allowance to 10,000 miles per year, the Suzuki Swace costs just £250 per month with a similar down payment.

The Swace features a full-hybrid powertrain that has a 1.8-litre petrol engine working together with a small electric motor. Combined, the system delivers 138bhp for a reasonable 0-62mph time of 9.4 seconds, plus Suzuki claims it can return up to 62.7mpg.