Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swace estate car with hybrid power for only £228 a month

When is a Toyota Corolla not a Toyota Corolla? When the Corolla Touring Sports wagon – our reigning Estate Car of the Year – is lightly rebadged as the Suzuki Swace. The advantage of not going for the name brand original is Suzuki’s practical family car can be yours for £228 through our parent company Carwow.
The three-year lease deal we found requires an initial payment of £2,351, followed by monthly payments of just £228 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £13 a month more.
In fact, even if you bump up the mileage allowance to 10,000 miles per year, the Suzuki Swace costs just £250 per month with a similar down payment.
The Swace features a full-hybrid powertrain that has a 1.8-litre petrol engine working together with a small electric motor. Combined, the system delivers 138bhp for a reasonable 0-62mph time of 9.4 seconds, plus Suzuki claims it can return up to 62.7mpg.
That’s possible because the Swace can run on pure-electric power for short periods of time, making the car best suited for in-town driving and stop-start traffic. That’s also where the regenerative braking can do the most good, helping to keep the car’s small battery topped up to and eke out as much EV range as possible.
The interior feels well screwed together and offers enough space to squeeze three adults into the back. Meanwhile, there’s 596 litres of space available with the rear seats in place, or 1,232 when they’re folded down to fit longer items.
This entry-level Motion trim model comes with a decent number of standard features, such as an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, a seven-inch instrument display, reversing camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, LED headlights and several safety systems.
