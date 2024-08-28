Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swace for only £168 per month while stock lasts

Appealing offer on Suzuki’s soon-to-be-discounted hybrid estate car is our Deal of the Day for 28 August

by: Ellis Hyde
28 Aug 2024
Suzuki Swace - front cornering
  • Practical family estate car with 596-litre boot
  • Hybrid powertrain able to return 62.7mpg
  • £168 per month with £2,325 initial payment

We recently learned that the Suzuki Swace would be leaving showrooms within the next few months, so while stock lasts there are lots of deals available on the practical family estate car, including one for just £168 per month.

This three-year lease deal comes from Leasing Options via Carwow and it requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,325, followed by monthly payments of £168. That’s a good chunk less than our previous Deal of the Day for the Swace, which had the same terms but cost £228 a month.

This deal includes the standard annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but thankfully for anyone who does lots of longer journeys, increasing the allowance to 8,000 miles a year only costs an extra £13 per month.

If you didn’t know already, the Swace is a rebadged version of the long-serving Toyota Corolla, so under the bonnet is Toyota’s tried-and-tested full-hybrid powertrain. It uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a small electric motor that combined produce 138bhp, but more importantly, can return up to 62.7mpg.  

The hybrid system allows the Swace to run on electric power for short periods of time, which is ideal when you’re just driving around town or in stop-start traffic. That’s also where the regenerative braking can do the most good, and it helps to keep the car’s small battery topped up.

There’s a pretty generous 596 litres of boot space to play with, or 1,232 litres when the rear seats are folded down to fit longer items. Meanwhile standard equipment includes an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch instrument display, reversing camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, LED headlights and several safety systems.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Suzuki Swace Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

