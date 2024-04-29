Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: small cars don’t come much better, or cheaper, than the Suzuki Swift

The Swift is one of the best small cars on sale, and is our Deal of the Day for 13 March

By:George Armitage
13 Mar 2025
Suzuki Swift - front cornering
  • Fun to drive
  • Efficient – 64mpg
  • £187.14 a month

Brilliant, well packaged cars don't come much better than the Suzuki Swift. The Japanese manufacturer is well known for producing cars that are perfectly in tune with their customers' needs, and the Swift is a perfect example of that. Plus, perhaps unsurprisingly, the Swift is pegged at a level that makes it hugely affordable.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering the fantastic supermini for just £187.14 a month. That low price is after an initial payment of £2,540.68, but even that is a reasonable sum to get the ball rolling.

The deal is for three years and has a 5,000-mile cap each year, but you can double this to 10,000 per annum for just £13.55 extra a month.

That's pennies for such an excellent little car. The Swift is right at the top of the tree for driver enjoyment, with agile handling and a punchy engine. The fun feeling is helped by the car's low weight – the Swift tips the scales at a remarkable 949kg.

Power is rated at 81bhp from the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, and because there's some electrical assistance, cheap running costs are pretty much guaranteed – Suzuki claims fuel economy of over 64mpg.

This deal gets you the entry-level Motion model but there's no need to fret, because it comes with all the basics covered – and plenty more. Suzuki throws in 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, keyless entry and start, privacy glass, and a nine-inch touchscreen with sat-nav plus wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Suzuki Swift - dash

Parking the Swift is a doddle, too, thanks to the car's dinky dimensions, but there are rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera to make navigating tight car parks ever easier.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Suzuki Swift leasing offers from leading providers on our Suzuki Swift hub page…

See our Suzuki Swift deals

Check out the Suzuki Swift Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

