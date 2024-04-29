Car Deal of the Day: small cars don’t come much better, or cheaper, than the Suzuki Swift

Fun to drive

Efficient – 64mpg

£187.14 a month

Brilliant, well packaged cars don't come much better than the Suzuki Swift. The Japanese manufacturer is well known for producing cars that are perfectly in tune with their customers' needs, and the Swift is a perfect example of that. Plus, perhaps unsurprisingly, the Swift is pegged at a level that makes it hugely affordable.

Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering the fantastic supermini for just £187.14 a month. That low price is after an initial payment of £2,540.68, but even that is a reasonable sum to get the ball rolling.

The deal is for three years and has a 5,000-mile cap each year, but you can double this to 10,000 per annum for just £13.55 extra a month.

That's pennies for such an excellent little car. The Swift is right at the top of the tree for driver enjoyment, with agile handling and a punchy engine. The fun feeling is helped by the car's low weight – the Swift tips the scales at a remarkable 949kg.

Power is rated at 81bhp from the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, and because there's some electrical assistance, cheap running costs are pretty much guaranteed – Suzuki claims fuel economy of over 64mpg.

This deal gets you the entry-level Motion model but there's no need to fret, because it comes with all the basics covered – and plenty more. Suzuki throws in 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, keyless entry and start, privacy glass, and a nine-inch touchscreen with sat-nav plus wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

Parking the Swift is a doddle, too, thanks to the car's dinky dimensions, but there are rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera to make navigating tight car parks ever easier.

