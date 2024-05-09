Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Vitara is a frugal family SUV for £177 a month

Efficient engine

The Vitara has been around since the 1980s and it’s managed to keep up with the times by morphing from a rugged off-roader to a family-friendly SUV. What has always been a constant is the Vitara’s low price tag and on a good leasing deal the latest model is an undeniably appealing offer.

This deal we found on leaseloco.com allows you to get a Suzuki Vitara on your driveway for just £177 a month - which is usually what you’d expect to pay for a supermini, not a spacious SUV. A personal contract hire agreement, it’s a four-year term with a £2,130 initial payment. The mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles, but should you wish to extend this to 10,000 miles it’ll only cost you an extra £19 a month. It’s in stock too so waiting times will be kept to a minimum.

With hybrid technology (every Suzuki comes with hybrid as standard these days), the Vitara’s 1.4 Boosterjet petrol engine delivers 127bhp and 235Nm of torque for a respectable 9.5-second 0-62mph time. What it really excels at is fuel efficiency because despite it’s size, the Vitara can return 53.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.

The Vitara is a doddle to drive with light steering and a surprising amount of composure in the corners in spite of the lofty stance. A raised driving position really helps when navigating the Vitara around town, too. A 375-litre boot (increasing to 710 litres with the seats down) is pretty good and cabin space will be perfectly fine for tall adults front and rear.

There’s a decent level of equipment with a touchscreen featuring an in-built sat-nav system or if that’s not to your fancy, there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A rear-view camera, air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, automatic rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlight levelling also feature.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

