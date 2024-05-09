Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Vitara is a frugal family SUV for £177 a month

The Vitara is a worthy SUV competitor and at this price it's hard to ignore - making it our Deal of the Day for 9 May

by: Alastair Crooks
9 May 2024
Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Hybrid SZ5 - main image
  • Efficient engine
  • Lots of kit
  • £177 a month

The Vitara has been around since the 1980s and it’s managed to keep up with the times by morphing from a rugged off-roader to a family-friendly SUV. What has always been a constant is the Vitara’s low price tag and on a good leasing deal the latest model is an undeniably appealing offer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal we found on leaseloco.com allows you to get a Suzuki Vitara on your driveway for just £177 a month - which is usually what you’d expect to pay for a supermini, not a spacious SUV. A personal contract hire agreement, it’s a four-year term with a £2,130 initial payment. The mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles, but should you wish to extend this to 10,000 miles it’ll only cost you an extra £19 a month. It’s in stock too so waiting times will be kept to a minimum. 

With hybrid technology (every Suzuki comes with hybrid as standard these days), the Vitara’s 1.4 Boosterjet petrol engine delivers 127bhp and 235Nm of torque for a respectable 9.5-second 0-62mph time. What it really excels at is fuel efficiency because despite it’s size, the Vitara can return 53.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. 

The Vitara is a doddle to drive with light steering and a surprising amount of composure in the corners in spite of the lofty stance. A raised driving position really helps when navigating the Vitara around town, too. A 375-litre boot (increasing to 710 litres with the seats down) is pretty good and cabin space will be perfectly fine for tall adults front and rear. 

There’s a decent level of equipment with a touchscreen featuring an in-built sat-nav system or if that’s not to your fancy, there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A rear-view camera, air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, automatic rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlight levelling also feature.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

Check out the Suzuki Vitara Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Jaguar I-Pace is a royal-approved stunner at £393 a month
Jaguar I-Pace - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Jaguar I-Pace is a royal-approved stunner at £393 a month

The Jaguar I-Pace remains an eye-catching EV with premium appeal and this tempting lease makes it our Deal of the Day for 8 May
8 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate has bundles of space for £211 a month
Skoda Octavia Estate - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate has bundles of space for £211 a month

The award-winning Octavia is a great family car and at this price it’s worthy of Deal of the Day status for 7 May
7 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a family-friendly EV for £191 a month
Vauxhall Mokka - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a family-friendly EV for £191 a month

Vauxhall’s Mokka Electric is a great all-round electric SUV - making it our Deal of the Day for 4 May
4 May 2024
Best 0% finance car deals 2024
Best 0% finance car deals - header image
Best cars & vans

Best 0% finance car deals 2024

Fancy a brand-new car but don’t like paying interest? Here are the best 0% PCP finance deals
3 May 2024

Most Popular

New high-tech Volkswagen California camper van arrives just in time for summer
Volkswagen California - front
News

New high-tech Volkswagen California camper van arrives just in time for summer

VW’s revered home from home is back, and it’s packed with more clever features than ever before
8 May 2024
New graduated driving licence bill aims to tackle “overconfident young motorists”
Driving licence UK
News

New graduated driving licence bill aims to tackle “overconfident young motorists”

Labour MP, Kim Leadbeater has introduced a new law to Parliament which could impose restrictions on new drivers
9 May 2024
Used electric car sales spike 71% as ex-company cars reach the market in big numbers
Tesla Model 3 - front
News

Used electric car sales spike 71% as ex-company cars reach the market in big numbers

Battery power accounted for 2.1 per cent of used car sales in the first quarter of 2024, with sales up 71 per cent
8 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content