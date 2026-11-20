Tesla could eventually produce an upsized Robotaxi, if this declaration from Elon Musk is anything to go by. At the New York Times DealBook Summit, the Tesla CEO and world’s richest person mentioned plans for a Model Y with no steering wheel or pedals.

"We still need autonomous vehicles if you've got four or six, or a whole family," he said. This could point to a self-driving version of the Model Y L, a stretched derivative of the SUV that’s yet to make it to the UK. A seven-seater version of the standard Model Y can be purchased here, though.

Musk gave no timeline for such a vehicle, or any details on the practicality of running such a thing. As it stands, the two-seat Cybercab, which also lacks a steering wheel or pedals, can only operate in two specific areas of Dallas and Austin, Texas.

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Austin is where the Cybercab is made, and in 2027, the firm will stop building the controversial Cybertruck to make room for additional Cybercab production. This freed-up capacity could also be used for the mysterious, non-drivable Model Y. Gigafactory Tesla does already make regular Model Ys, it’s worth noting.

The announcement has had media outlets scrambling to make sense of the plan, but it’s best to take it all with a pinch of salt. This is, after all, the company that took deposits for a Tesla Roadster nine years ago, only to reveal an entirely different version in 2026, production of which isn’t scheduled to begin until 2028. Assuming, of course, there aren’t any further delays.

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