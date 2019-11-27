Tesla Cybertruck dead by Autumn 2027: Musk clarifies production end date
The entry-level variant of the sharply style truck is axed as the ‘Cyberbeast’ now tops $100,000
The Tesla Cybertruck’s life has been extended after CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production will continue to the end of summer 2027.
In a post made to Musk’s social media site X, he said the decision to continue production was made to fulfil an ‘order backlog’. However, it is thought there could be between $800m and $1bn in unsold Cybertruck stock, so US buyers who want one are unlikely to be disappointed for a while yet.
Musk previously said Tesla would be “will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production.” This is despite the electric pick-up truck going on sale just four years ago.
The news comes amid dwindling demand for the Cybertruck, which hasn’t been a sales hit in the USA, and it’s excluded from the European market for regulatory reasons. In the third quarter of 2026, Tesla sold just 8,295 Cybertrucks and total sales are estimated at no more than 63,000 units. Tesla had originally aimed to sell 250,000 Cybertrucks annually. Development costs for the unique vehicle are said to have reached $5.6bn.
The introduction of a cheaper $69,990 Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Drive version in 2025 didn’t seem to move the needle much and was promptly taken off sale. The RWD model was still around $30,000 more than Tesla originally suggested the Cybertruck would cost. Now the entry-level Cybertruck is again the All-Wheel Drive, which recently received a price increase to $82,490, while the Premium All-Wheel Drive costs $92,490. The Cyberbeast, with its unique tri-motor set up costs $109,990 - $10,000 more than when it was introduced two years ago.
At the Cybertruck’s launch in 2023, CEO Elon Musk was in attendance, stating: “I think it’s our best product; the most unique thing on the road and the future will look like the future.” At the event, Tesla showcased a few videos highlighting the Cybertruck’s durability and performance, standing up to gunfire and managing to beat a Porsche 911 in a drag race while towing another Porsche 911. We were also treated to a view of some of the Cybertruck accessories, including the range extender battery unit that fits in the load bed.
When it was announced back in November 2019, the Cybertruck captured imaginations and made headlines with its polarising, angular styling and equally bold performance claims. But since then it’s also become known for numerous delays. It was originally supposed to arrive in 2021.
Musk previously maintained that Tesla will eventually be producing around 250,000 Cybertrucks per year, but so far less than 70,000 units have found homes in total.
What are the Cybertruck’s performance figures?
Each Cybertruck trim level gets its own powertrain. The Rear-Wheel Drive sends power to a single rear-mounted electric motor for a 0-60mph time of 6.5 seconds. The All-Wheel Drive gets a dual-motor set-up with 600bhp and a 4.1-second 0-60mph time.
The range-topping Cyberbeast gets 845bhp thanks to a tri-motor set-up taken from the Model S Plaid. The 0-60mph stands at a faintly ridiculous 2.5 seconds.
What is the Cybertruck’s range?
As for range, the Rear-Wheel Drive variant gets a maximum 350 miles, the All-Wheel Drive has 325 miles and the Cyberbeast 320 miles - the same as the Ford F-150 Lightning. Tesla has shown off a ‘range extender’ battery that will bump range up to over 440 miles, although this was later cancelled and deposits were refunded.
What do we know about the exterior design?
Despite concerns over pedestrian safety and the requirement to pass different vehicle type approval laws around the world, the Cybertruck’s distinctive flat-panel design has made it to production largely unchanged from the original concept creation.
The distinctive roofline and squared-off wheel arch extensions jutting out from the bodywork characterise a vehicle design that is instantly recognisable and completely different from anything else on the road. The windscreen sits flush with the bonnet and uses a single vertical wiper to reduce drag, a key factor in boosting range for an electric vehicle.
Despite its brutal-looking design, the Cybertruck’s aerodynamics are actually fairly sophisticated when compared with more conventional, combustion-engine-powered pick-up trucks, particularly at the front. The continuous straight panel from the top of the windscreen to the ‘kamm tail’ rear end also helps the truck produce less turbulence than the boxy silhouette of rival trucks thanks to the faired-in load bay.
Where the Cybertruck does deviate from initial plans is in its structure. While most of the body serves as a steel exoskeleton as intended, the production Cybertruck adopts a cast aluminium section at the rear. This will be produced using an 8,000-ton "Giga Press" machine at the Texas factory.
What is the Cybertruck like inside?
Inside, the general architecture of the Cybertruck's cabin is heavily based on the 2019 concept and will feature a square-set, blocky dash design, plus an enormous 18.5-inch central touchscreen mounted in the centre of it. Tesla says the Cybertruck can “seat six comfortably”, with additional storage under the rear bench. You should also be able to fold down the front middle seat, giving the driver and a single front passenger a central armrest and cupholders. To the rear there’s a 9.4-inch touchscreen with a new infotainment system.
One of the more controversial elements of the Cybertruck’s cabin is the closed-top steering yoke, similar to the ones offered for the firm’s latest Model S and Model X. The steering inputs are transmitted electronically to all four wheels via a steer-by-wire set-up.
What are the weights, dimensions and carrying capacities?
The Tesla Cybertruck is big. It measures 5,885mm long, 2,027mm wide and 1,905mm tall, which makes it around the same size as the Supercab version of North America’s current best-selling truck, the Ford F-150.
Tesla claims the Cybertruck has almost 5,000kg in towing capacity with the four-wheel drive variants. Payload capacity stands at 1,134kg.
At the presentation of the Cybertruck in Texas, Musk claimed it has better torsional stiffness than a McLaren P1. This is in part helped by the Tesla-made steel alloy that makes up the Cybertruck’s body. In All-Wheel Drive form the Cybertruck weighs 2,995kg but with the additional motor of the Cyberbeast, weight increases to 3,103kg.
Tesla says there’s 3,423 litres of storage and the load bed can accommodate items up to 1,981mm long.
Musk promises that Tesla's first pick-up will be capable on loose surfaces too; the Cybertruck boasts 406mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 35 degrees and a departure angle of 28 degrees – which is better than a Ford F-150. A range of new traction control settings designed to simulate mechanical locking differentials is also promised.
How tough is the Tesla Cybertruck?
Like the Tesla Model X (which is no longer on sale in the UK), the Cybertruck rides on air suspension, which means that drivers can lower the pick-up at the rear to help when loading or unloading payload. The truck can also be fitted with a retractable ramp, which was highlighted by a rebadged and rebodied Yamaha all-terrain vehicle driving across the stage and up into the load bed at the Cybertruck's original unveiling. This also outlined just how vast this area is.
Musk claims the Cybertruck will be the toughest pick-up on the market, thanks to a body made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel. Tesla’s design boss, Franz von Holzhausen, demonstrated the strength of the pick-up’s body by attempting to dent one of its doors with a sledgehammer.
The Cybertruck is also claimed to be fitted with Tesla Armour Glass – an ultra-strong polymer-layered composite, which Elon Musk described as “transparent metal.” Its on-stage demonstration at the Cybertruck's unveiling didn’t quite go to plan, however. While the bodywork stood up to the sledgehammer test, when Holzhausen threw a heavy metal ball at the pick-up’s front and rear door windows, both panes cracked. Musk admitted to the crowd that there was “room for improvement”.
What are the rivals to the Cybertruck?
Since the initial launch of the Cybertruck, several other rival EV pick-up trucks have landed, such as the aforementioned Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, plus the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. None of these are available in the UK, however, and we haven’t ever expected the Cybertruck to go on sale here, either. Electric pick-up trucks are still rare in the UK, although options are increasing, with Maxus T90 EV, Maxus eTerron and Isuzu D-Max EV currently available here.
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