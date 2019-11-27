The Tesla Cybertruck’s life has been extended after CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production will continue to the end of summer 2027.

In a post made to Musk’s social media site X, he said the decision to continue production was made to fulfil an ‘order backlog’. However, it is thought there could be between $800m and $1bn in unsold Cybertruck stock, so US buyers who want one are unlikely to be disappointed for a while yet.

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Musk previously said Tesla would be “will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production.” This is despite the electric pick-up truck going on sale just four years ago.

The news comes amid dwindling demand for the Cybertruck, which hasn’t been a sales hit in the USA, and it’s excluded from the European market for regulatory reasons. In the third quarter of 2026, Tesla sold just 8,295 Cybertrucks and total sales are estimated at no more than 63,000 units. Tesla had originally aimed to sell 250,000 Cybertrucks annually. Development costs for the unique vehicle are said to have reached $5.6bn.

The introduction of a cheaper $69,990 Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Drive version in 2025 didn’t seem to move the needle much and was promptly taken off sale. The RWD model was still around $30,000 more than Tesla originally suggested the Cybertruck would cost. Now the entry-level Cybertruck is again the All-Wheel Drive, which recently received a price increase to $82,490, while the Premium All-Wheel Drive costs $92,490. The Cyberbeast, with its unique tri-motor set up costs $109,990 - $10,000 more than when it was introduced two years ago.