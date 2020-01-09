Nearly a decade after it was announced, the new Tesla Roadster is finally here and it’s without question the fastest-accelerating production car ever made, capable of 0-60mph in less than one second. Oh, and it can fly. We’re not kidding.

The electric hypercar can defy gravity thanks to rocket technology borrowed from SpaceX, which is also owned by Elon Musk. “You’re going to see some crazy stuff tonight,” he told the crowd at the unveiling of the new Roadster. “What you see with your eyes, you will not believe!”

Its cold-gas thrusters fire out highly pressured air at faster than the speed of sound. ‘Thrust’ models feature four across the rear of the car that, supposedly, create over 80 kilonewtons of thrust – about the same amount as the engines in some fighter jets and commercial aeroplanes.

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Meanwhile, the ultimate ‘Rocket’ version adds several more positioned around the Roadster that allow it to get airborne, leap over lorries and even do ‘kickflips’ in mid-air; something Tesla showed off a few times during the car’s unveiling. The thruster’s electric actuators deliver precise thrust control and micro-adjustments within a fraction of a second, to help with stabilisation in flight.

However, as mind-boggling as that is, it’s worth noting that these rocket thruster systems almost certainly aren’t street-legal; even Musk had to acknowledge that the car probably won’t be allowed on the road in some markets. Although Auto Express understands there is going to be a more grounded ‘Performance’ version that does without the performance-enhancing propulsion.

Tesla Roadster: 0-60mph in 0.81 seconds

For context, the Tesla can cover the 0-60mph sprint in less than half the time it takes traditional hypercars such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie or Bugatti Chiron to do the same sprint. To prove that's not all talk, during the live unveiling for the new Roadster, Tesla ran the car on a test pad and recorded an astonishing 0-60mph time of just 0.81 seconds.