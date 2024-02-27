Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 ownership can be a reality from just £238 a month

Impressive family EV

254-mile range

£238 a month

Ok, it’s a used car, but for less than £10 a day you could put a Tesla Model 3 - still one of the best electric cars around - on your driveway.

Although the Model 3 range was recently revised, it doesn’t mean the pre-facelifted car should be overlooked if you’re after a quality family EV. Practical, high-tech and offering superb performance, the all-electric saloon is a worthy used buy, and was our Car of the Year back in 2019.

This used personal lease is for a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, and it’s just one of a number of offers from a batch deal provided by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts. It covers various 2019 model year cars, which means registration dates will vary depending on which specific vehicle you opt for.

After an initial payment of £2,861.76, you’ll pay just £238.48 per month over a two-year period, with a 5,000-mile per year mileage limit. This is currently the best deal available via the broker on a used Model 3, although if you require more flexibility then you can choose to increase either the term length or the agreed mileage - although you’ll pay a little extra for the privilege. For example, if you extend the finance arrangement to cover 10,000 miles a year you’ll be paying an extra £26 a month, with around £300 added to the deposit amount.