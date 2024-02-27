Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 ownership can be a reality from just £238 a month
Ok, it’s a used car, but for less than £10 a day you could put a Tesla Model 3 - still one of the best electric cars around - on your driveway.
Although the Model 3 range was recently revised, it doesn’t mean the pre-facelifted car should be overlooked if you’re after a quality family EV. Practical, high-tech and offering superb performance, the all-electric saloon is a worthy used buy, and was our Car of the Year back in 2019.
This used personal lease is for a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, and it’s just one of a number of offers from a batch deal provided by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts. It covers various 2019 model year cars, which means registration dates will vary depending on which specific vehicle you opt for.
After an initial payment of £2,861.76, you’ll pay just £238.48 per month over a two-year period, with a 5,000-mile per year mileage limit. This is currently the best deal available via the broker on a used Model 3, although if you require more flexibility then you can choose to increase either the term length or the agreed mileage - although you’ll pay a little extra for the privilege. For example, if you extend the finance arrangement to cover 10,000 miles a year you’ll be paying an extra £26 a month, with around £300 added to the deposit amount.
With a range of up to 254 miles and a 0-62mph sprint time of 5.6 seconds, the Model 3 provides plenty of day-today usability and impressive pace, while you’ll also gain access to Tesla’s supercharger network, which means you can charge your car quickly and get back on the road with the minimum of fuss.
Easy to drive around town, the Model 3 remains smooth and refined at faster motorway speeds, but it’s the high-tech cabin that really impresses - dominated by a central 15.4-inch infotainment screen that controls most of the car’s functions. Standard equipment includes 12-way power-adjustable heated front seats and dual-zone climate control, along with more practical touches such as front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and docking for two smartphones.
When you factor-in a six-month warranty and breakdown cover that the broker is offering with the deal, a couple of years of Model 3 ownership, at under £240 per month, seems very appealing.
