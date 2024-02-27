Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 ownership can be a reality from just £238 a month

This hugely desirable used Tesla Model 3 looks great value at this bargain price, and is our Deal of the Day for 27 February

by: Paul Adam
27 Feb 2024
Used Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
  • Impressive family EV 
  • 254-mile range
  • £238 a month

Ok, it’s a used car, but for less than £10 a day you could put a Tesla Model 3 - still one of the best electric cars around - on your driveway.

Although the Model 3 range was recently revised, it doesn’t mean the pre-facelifted car should be overlooked if you’re after a quality family EV. Practical, high-tech and offering superb performance, the all-electric saloon is a worthy used buy, and was our Car of the Year back in 2019.

This used personal lease is for a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, and it’s just one of a number of offers from a batch deal provided by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts. It covers various 2019 model year cars, which means registration dates will vary depending on which specific vehicle you opt for.  

After an initial payment of £2,861.76, you’ll pay just £238.48 per month over a two-year period, with a 5,000-mile per year mileage limit. This is currently the best deal available via the broker on a used Model 3, although if you require more flexibility then you can choose to increase either the term length or the agreed mileage - although you’ll pay a little extra for the privilege. For example, if you extend the finance arrangement to cover 10,000 miles a year you’ll be paying an extra £26 a month, with around £300 added to the deposit amount.

With a range of up to 254 miles and a 0-62mph sprint time of 5.6 seconds, the Model 3 provides plenty of day-today usability and impressive pace, while you’ll also gain access to Tesla’s supercharger network, which means you can charge your car quickly and get back on the road with the minimum of fuss.

Easy to drive around town, the Model 3 remains smooth and refined at faster motorway speeds, but it’s the high-tech cabin that really impresses - dominated by a central 15.4-inch infotainment screen that controls most of the car’s functions. Standard equipment includes 12-way power-adjustable heated front seats and dual-zone climate control, along with more practical touches such as front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and docking for two smartphones. 

When you factor-in a six-month warranty and breakdown cover that the broker is offering with the deal, a couple of years of Model 3 ownership, at under £240 per month, seems very appealing.

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are chosen by our experts who scour the market for great deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend. As always, the offers are subject to change, and terms and conditions apply.

Check out the used Tesla Model 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Comfortable, great-value Citroen C4 family hatchback for just £138 per month
Citroen C4 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Comfortable, great-value Citroen C4 family hatchback for just £138 per month

Funky French family car with all the kit you’ll need is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 February
26 Feb 2024
Best cars for £2,000 or less
Best cars for £2,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans

Best cars for £2,000 or less

A tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. Here are some great used cars available for £2,000 or less
23 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month
Nissan Qashqai - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month

A UK favourite with Nissan’s unique hybrid system, the Qashqai e-Power is a great family SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 22 February
22 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Flamboyant Peugeot E-208 electric supermini for £211 a month
Peugeot e-208 - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: Flamboyant Peugeot E-208 electric supermini for £211 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 21 February is the classy and recently facelifted Peugeot E-208 all-electric supermini
21 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal
renault 5 teaser
News

New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal

The long-awaited all-electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 will be fully unveiled on 26 February 2024
24 Feb 2024
New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance
MG3 on Geneva Motor Show stand - front
News

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance

New MG3 features the company’s first full-hybrid powertrain; pricing to be announced in March
26 Feb 2024
'Cheap SUVs are where the smart money's going in today's car market'
Opinion - Volkswagen T-Roc
Opinion

'Cheap SUVs are where the smart money's going in today's car market'

Mike Rutherford thinks sensibly priced SUVs are the natural successor to less spacious family hatchbacks
25 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content