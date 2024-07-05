Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the day: Tesla Model 3 EV exec hero for £262 a month and 0% APR

Tesla’s desirable Model 3, our 2024 Mid-size Company Car of the Year, can be on your drive for just £262 per month

by: Jordan Katsianis
5 Jul 2024
The refreshed Tesla Model 3 is now available on a zero per cent APR PCP deal, making the entry-level single motor car cost just £262 per month over a 48-month term. We’re very fond of the new Model 3 here at Auto Express, the car consistently topping our electric car comparison tests and more recently taking the gong for our best mid-size company car to get in 2024. 

This finance deal does involve a chunky £11,600 down payment, but with 0 per cent APR this still represents a brilliant offer direct from Tesla, especially when considered against key rivals which are generally more expensive and less efficient. The mileage cap is a reasonable 10,000 miles per annum, and after the four-year term you’ll be given the choice of part-exchanging, paying off the remaining amount to own the car or simply returning it to Tesla. 

As a refresher, the Tesla Model 3 was given a significant update earlier this year which focused on giving it a more premium feel. This involved fitting a new dashboard, new and more supportive seats, double glazing and new features including a full-width LED ambient lighting strip. 

Part of the interior upgrade, though, is the fitment of Tesla’s new steering wheel which incorporates the indicator controls onto one of the wheel spokes – a controversial move that’s not universally admired. 

The Model 3’s foundations are largely untouched, with top-class efficiency and performance still on the cards. The single-motor car is capable of 318 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, and a 0-62mph time of 5.8 seconds. New Model 3s also drive better than they once did, with a more sophisticated ride and even better response from the electric motors and the brakes. 

The zero per cent APR finance deal is also available on the long-range dual-motor version and the excellent new Model 3 Performance, meaning there’s strong value available on all three iterations of Tesla’s popular EV. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Tesla Model 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

