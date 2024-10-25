Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £271 per month

Competitive range and performance

Base model, but still plenty of equipment, including ventilated seats

£3,257 down and £271 per month

It took a couple of years for the Tesla Model 3 to make its way to the UK, but when it finally arrived in 2019, it instantly became one of the best-selling EVs around. Today they’re as common a sight on the road as the Ford Mondeo was back in the 1990s, though we’re not sure Tesla would enjoy the comparison. Still, Elon Musk’s probably too busy with rockets and social media to notice, so ‘modern-day Mondeo’ it is.

A model refresh in 2023 sharpened up the Model 3’s styling and features, and it’s one of those cars that’s the focus of today’s Car Deal of the Day, offered by Tesla UK Leasing through our parent site Carwow. For £3,257.88 down and £271.49 per month for 36 months, you can get behind the wheel of the entry-level rear-wheel drive variant, good for a WLTP range of 318 miles and 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds.

We mention those figures to illustrate that even the basic Tesla Model 3 is no slouch, and doesn’t come with much of a range penalty either, and the benefit is obviously greater affordability. The lease deal comes with a 5,000-mile annual mileage allowance, which isn’t a lot for a car you’ll probably spend a lot of time in, but 11.7p/mile excess mileage charges means that even if you do 10,000 miles, you’ll only stump up another £585.