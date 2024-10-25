Car Deal of the Day: Fancy a Tesla Model 3 for under £300 a month? Step this way…

Long 318-mile range

Three-year, 10,000-a-mile-a-year deal

£298.98 a month

No-one would deny Tesla has been a leader in the electric car revolution over the past decade. It’s with cars such as the Model 3 that the US brand has helped Brits to plug into electric motoring en masse. And while traditional car makers have all scrambled to beat Tesla’s mid-sized electric saloon, the Model 3 is still a top-seller.

It’s easy to see why it’s such a fixture in the sales charts given that it offers a long range for a good price, plus it's bursting with tech, practical, fast and is backed up by the excellent Supercharger network. If you’re yet to be convinced by it, then how about this simply jaw-dropping leasing deal?

Spotted on the Auto Express Find a Car service, Tesla UK is offering the Model 3 for less than £300 a month. What’s amazing about this deal is that it’s for three years and has a mileage cap of 10,000 miles a year. Normally, the deals we feature are for 5,000 miles per annum, but this 10,000-mile agreement is around £280 a month cheaper compared to the same car from a different broker on a 5,000-mile-a-year term.