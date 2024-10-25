Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Fancy a Tesla Model 3 for under £300 a month? Step this way…

Tesla’s Model 3 continues to be an electric car best-seller – and it’s cheaper than you might think. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 February

By:James Batchelor
12 Feb 2025
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
  • Long 318-mile range
  • Three-year, 10,000-a-mile-a-year deal
  • £298.98 a month

No-one would deny Tesla has been a leader in the electric car revolution over the past decade. It’s with cars such as the Model 3 that the US brand has helped Brits to plug into electric motoring en masse. And while traditional car makers have all scrambled to beat Tesla’s mid-sized electric saloon, the Model 3 is still a top-seller.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s easy to see why it’s such a fixture in the sales charts given that it offers a long range for a good price, plus it's bursting with tech, practical, fast and is backed up by the excellent Supercharger network. If you’re yet to be convinced by it, then how about this simply jaw-dropping leasing deal?

Spotted on the Auto Express Find a Car service, Tesla UK is offering the Model 3 for less than £300 a month. What’s amazing about this deal is that it’s for three years and has a mileage cap of 10,000 miles a year. Normally, the deals we feature are for 5,000 miles per annum, but this 10,000-mile agreement is around £280 a month cheaper compared to the same car from a different broker on a 5,000-mile-a-year term.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

A not unreasonable £3,587.76 initial payment is required, followed by monthly payments of just £298.98 a month – that’s remarkable value for a brand new Model 3.

This deal is for the Standard model, so it gets a 58kWh battery pack and a 242bhp rear-mounted electric motor. This is good for a claimed 318 miles, which will be sufficient for most; should you need more, you can opt for the 436-mile Long Range model for £348.89 a month after a £4,186.68 initial payment.

A revised Model 3 was introduced last year, and the update focused on tidying up the styling, and adding a plusher feel to the interior. Controversially, the facelift also ditched the indicator stalks and instead incorporated the controls on the steering wheel. 

The refreshed model also saw improvements to the brakes and the electric motors to give better responses. Aside from this, the Model 3 remains a quick way to travel, with 0-62mph taking just 5.8 seconds.          

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 deals hub page… 

See our Tesla Model 3 deals

Check out the Tesla Model 3 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman has retro design and room for all of the family
MINI Countryman - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman has retro design and room for all of the family

MINI’s largest model combines stand-out styling with everyday practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 February
News
11 Feb 2025
Best executive cars to buy 2025
Best executive cars - header image

Best executive cars to buy 2025

These executive cars add a real touch of class to every journey
Best cars & vans
11 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: VW Golf GTI hot hatch legend for a very cool price
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: VW Golf GTI hot hatch legend for a very cool price

The Golf GTI has skilfully combined racy performance with everyday useability for nearly 50 years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 February
News
10 Feb 2025
Best new cars for under £400 per month
Best new cars under £400 per month - header image

Best new cars for under £400 per month

Got some cash to splash? These are the best new cars for under £400 per month
Best cars & vans
10 Feb 2025

Most Popular

New Kia EV2 baby electric car due in late-2025 with a low, low price
Kia EV2 - spyshot front

New Kia EV2 baby electric car due in late-2025 with a low, low price

Kia’s EV electric car range will grow again with the arrival of the EV2
News
10 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month
Mazda CX-5

Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month

The Mazda CX-5 is fun to drive, features a driver-focused, premium interior and is our Deal of the Day for 9 February
News
9 Feb 2025
BMW X3 vs Lexus NX: which premium mid-size SUV takes top honours?
BMW X3 and Lexus NX - front tracking

BMW X3 vs Lexus NX: which premium mid-size SUV takes top honours?

BMW’s much-lauded new X3 is one of the best luxury compact SUVs on the market – but is it good enough to topple the cheaper hybrid-powered Lexus NX 35…
Car group tests
8 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content