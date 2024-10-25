Car Deal of the Day: Fancy a Tesla Model 3 for under £300 a month? Step this way…
Tesla’s Model 3 continues to be an electric car best-seller – and it’s cheaper than you might think. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 February
- Long 318-mile range
- Three-year, 10,000-a-mile-a-year deal
- £298.98 a month
No-one would deny Tesla has been a leader in the electric car revolution over the past decade. It’s with cars such as the Model 3 that the US brand has helped Brits to plug into electric motoring en masse. And while traditional car makers have all scrambled to beat Tesla’s mid-sized electric saloon, the Model 3 is still a top-seller.
It’s easy to see why it’s such a fixture in the sales charts given that it offers a long range for a good price, plus it's bursting with tech, practical, fast and is backed up by the excellent Supercharger network. If you’re yet to be convinced by it, then how about this simply jaw-dropping leasing deal?
Spotted on the Auto Express Find a Car service, Tesla UK is offering the Model 3 for less than £300 a month. What’s amazing about this deal is that it’s for three years and has a mileage cap of 10,000 miles a year. Normally, the deals we feature are for 5,000 miles per annum, but this 10,000-mile agreement is around £280 a month cheaper compared to the same car from a different broker on a 5,000-mile-a-year term.
A not unreasonable £3,587.76 initial payment is required, followed by monthly payments of just £298.98 a month – that’s remarkable value for a brand new Model 3.
This deal is for the Standard model, so it gets a 58kWh battery pack and a 242bhp rear-mounted electric motor. This is good for a claimed 318 miles, which will be sufficient for most; should you need more, you can opt for the 436-mile Long Range model for £348.89 a month after a £4,186.68 initial payment.
A revised Model 3 was introduced last year, and the update focused on tidying up the styling, and adding a plusher feel to the interior. Controversially, the facelift also ditched the indicator stalks and instead incorporated the controls on the steering wheel.
The refreshed model also saw improvements to the brakes and the electric motors to give better responses. Aside from this, the Model 3 remains a quick way to travel, with 0-62mph taking just 5.8 seconds.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 deals hub page…
