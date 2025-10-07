The “most efficient Tesla Model Y ever” has been revealed online overnight. Yet interested customers in the UK will have to wait, because the car is currently unconfirmed for sale here, with no firm plans to offer it in the future.

The so-called ‘Model Y Standard’ gets a smaller battery and aero tweaks to make it the most efficient Tesla SUV yet. As usual, the maker doesn’t quote a battery size, but says the new version will do 321 miles on the US EPA range test – suggesting a theoretical maximum of around 347 miles on the WLTP cycle.

Tesla refused to comment on speculation that the car might come to the UK. But given that the firm already offers a Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive here with 311 miles of range, it’s probably more likely we’ll see the maker update that car, rather than introduce yet another variant to the already four-strong model line-up.

Priced from $39,990 (just under £30,000), the US-only Model Y Standard undercuts the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive by exactly $5,000 (approx. £3,720). If you’re after a more basic Model Y, there’s also the pre-facelift car - which is still an excellent choice in the EV market. On the Auto Express Buy A Car service you can pick a used one up for around £20,000.

Design wise, the Model Y Standard gets a few visual tweaks to separate it from other variants in the range, including specific front and rear bumpers and unique 18-inch Aperture wheels to “maximise efficiency and help lower maintenance costs when tyre replacements are required”. An earlier teaser video showed the car without the UK car’s full-width front lightbar; it looks like the new base model might feature traditional separate headlight units instead.

Inside, there’s new “soft-touch, durable textile” seats, while the interior gets a large storage space between the front seats inspired by that offered in the Cybertruck. Like all Model Ys, the car is fitted with Autopilot, plus all the necessary hardware for Full Self-Driving (Supervised), which can be enabled remotely on applicable vehicles “once approved by local regulators”.

While it might be the most efficient Model Y in the maker’s range, it’s also the slowest; 0-60mph takes 6.8 seconds. For context, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car takes 5.4 seconds, with the flagship Model Y Performance slashing that figure to just 3.3 seconds.

