Tesla Model Y range looks set to gain cheaper entry-level variant on October 7

A stripped-out Tesla appears to be coming with a new front end and an expected lower price

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Oct 2025
Tesla teaser image

Tesla has dropped some heavy hints that it will be unveiling a new car today. Two clips posted on Tesla’s X channel suggest it could be an entry-level version of the Model Y SUV. 

We’ve seen images of a Model Y testing in Texas recently with a similar headlight layout to the one in the video - where the Cybertruck-influenced front lightbar is swapped for two more traditional separate headlight units. A teaser video from Tesla also gives a brief glimpse of a new style of wheel. 

There’s no confirmation yet from the brand on what features this supposed cheaper Model Y will drop or retain. Losing elements such as the huge glass roof and the second screen for rear passengers would certainly lower production costs, although it might be too expensive to design a new, smaller screen than the massive 15.4-inch display in the current car. 

The current Model Y line-up starts with the standard-range ‘Rear-Wheel Drive’, which comes with a 63kWh battery for 311 miles of range along with a 279bhp rear-mounted electric motor. We’ll have to wait and see if this new version comes with a smaller battery and a less powerful motor, although again developing this for a single model would likely need a significant investment from Tesla. 

The current Model Y line-up has a starting price of £44,990, which is £5,000 more than the cheapest Model 3. If the stripped-out version of the SUV does come to the UK, we wouldn’t expect it to undercut the Model 3 - especially because there’s been no evidence to suggest a cheaper Model 3 is on the way too. 

If you’re after a more basic Model Y, there’s also the pre-facelift car - which is still an excellent choice in the EV market. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service you can pick up a used Tesla Model Y for around £20,000 right now.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

